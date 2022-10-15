Joe Scoblic is in his 33rd season at the helm of Lester Prairie. He knows exactly what it takes to be successful.

"I truly believe it all starts up front," Scoblic said.

This season that means it starts with a group of young but experienced linemen who have propelled the Bulldogs to the No. 2 ranking in Class 1A. Lester Prairie remained undefeated with a 16-0 Week 7 victory over No. 6 Mayer Lutheran, improving to 7-0.

The victory was No. 199 in Scoblic's career, putting him on the cusp of becoming the 64th football coach in state history to reach 200. The Bulldogs conclude their regular season Wednesday at United South Central (3-4).

Defense is a hallmark this season. The Bulldogs are allowing only 4.6 points per game and have given up more than six points in a game only once.

"Their success is due to their unselfishness and willingness to work together," Scoblic said. "Understanding any one of them by themself is nothing, but put the 11 together and we have something special."

He credits their attention to detail.

Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel found running room against Mayer Lutheran.

"I truly believe the biggest reason for their success is all the film they watch and the poring over of the opponent's offensive plays that they do," Scoblic said. "We put all of it online, and the boys are really taking advantage of it. On the first day of each week's practices, they are hollering out the formation and the plays to watch for."

The same core of linemen that drives the defense also spearheads the offense. Leading the two-way starters up front are junior guard/defensive tackle Chris Manders, junior center/defensive tackle Owen Niesen and junior tackle/inside linebacker Noah Behning.

"Our line is all juniors with one senior," Scoblic said. "They nearly all started last year, so they have a year's experience under their belt already. They are a very aggressive group.

"Put that together with the five seniors in the backfield, and some exciting things happen."

Leading that backfield is senior Tanner Scheevel, who has gained 835 yards on 92 carries. He's also a defensive back with four interceptions.

Losing streak halted

St. James Area ended its 33-game losing streak by shutting out Wabasso 20-0 on Friday.

The Saints have been moving in on it. Four weeks ago they lost to New Ulm Cathedral 29-28 in overtime after a 21-yard field goal attempt was blocked in the waning seconds of regulation.

The Saints' last win came Oct. 5, 2018, 37-6 over Windom Area.

Inside the numbers

2 Special teams touchdowns scored by Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Kaiden Peters in a 42-26 loss to La Crescent-Hokah. He scored on an 85-yard kick return and a 78-yard punt return.

3.7 Points per game Esko's defense is yielding. The unbeaten Eskomos (7-0) have four shutouts.

12 Completed passes from Spring Grove junior quarterback Elijah Solum to senior wide receiver Caleb Griffin in a 41-20 victory over Kingsland. They teamed up for 216 yards and four touchdowns, covering 25, 31, 35 and 45 yards.

40 Points Blue Earth Area senior quarterback Parker Meyers accounted for in a 52-21 victory over Norwood Young America. He ran for five touchdowns and five two-point conversions.

49 Points scored by Lakeview in the first half of a 70-0 shutout of Lac qui Parle Valley.

80 Points by Cannon Falls in an 80-13 victory over winless Pine Island.

93.3 East Ridge junior quarterback Tanner Zolnosky's completion percentage (14-for-15) against Eastview in a 42-14 victory. He threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

99 Yards on a touchdown run by Hill-Murray senior running back Sawyer Seidl in the Pioneers' 28-12 victory over South St. Paul. He also had 2- and 51-yard scoring runs, accumulating 255 yards on 25 carries.

225 Rushing yards for Kittson County Central senior running back Chisum Schmiedeberg in a 41-12 triumph over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River. Schmiedeberg had two 55-yard scoring runs among his 10 carries. He has rushed for more than 200 yards in three of his past four games and has 1,492 yards this season.

254 Yards by LeRoy-Ostrander sophomore quarterback Camden Hungerholt on 21 carries in a 61-6 victory over Houston. He was also 5-for-8 passing for 130 yards.

277 Rushing yards by Chisholm junior running back Sean Fleming on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the Bluestreaks' 42-34 loss to Barnum at Joel Maturi Field. Both of his touchdown runs were 69 yards.

416 Rushing yards by Waconia seniors Max McEnelly and Alex Riley in a 55-7 victory over St. Louis Park. McEnelly had 272 yards on 14 carries and scored four touchdowns; Riley had 144 yards on 11 carries and scored twice.

525 Rushing yards by Cherry in a 76-0 victory over Ely. The Tigers accumulated 657 yards, 392 coming on the ground in the first half.

549 Rushing yards by Elk River junior running back Logan Bunker and senior quarterback Cade Osterman in the Elks' 58-29 triumph over Alexandria. Bunker finished with 284 rushing yards on 14 carries and scored twice; Osterman had 265 yards on 12 carries and scored four times. The Elks compiled 660 rushing yards on 48 carries, a 13.8-yard average.