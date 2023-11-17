'Julia'

Sarah Lancashire continues to serve up a delicious portrayal of Julia Child in the second season of this hit series. But she's become a side dish. Now that the TV chef is the Queen of public television, her struggles have become less interesting. Viewers will be more intrigued by the other characters, most notably the women facing sexism in the '60s. History buffs will treasure the "cameos" from real-life figures ranging from author Jean-Paul Sartre to filmmaker Madeline Anderson. They're all so fascinating that Child starts to feel like an unnecessary dinner guest. Max

'Groundbreakers'

Billie Jean King hosts this collection of one-on-one conversations in which female athletes from different generations swap war stories. They're all framed as therapy sessions, especially the one with soccer legend Julie Foudy and St. Paul native Suni Lee. King and her team also throw in history lessons and an in-depth look at the 1975 Battle of the Sexes tennis showdown. The pace is exhausting. The project would have been more rewarding as a six-part series rather than a two-hour documentary. 7 p.m. Tuesday, PBS

'The Treasure of Foggy Bottom'

Some weeks, the best part of "Saturday Night Live" is the pretaped bit featuring Please Don't Destroy, the boyish trio that comes across like the brain-damaged version of the Marx Brothers. In their first feature film, they embark on a Goonies-inspired quest to find a lost bust of Cleopatra. Despite appearances from famous friends like Conan O'Brien and Bowen Yang, the troupe struggles to come up with enough of a story to justify a 90-minute production. But these talented troublemakers are just getting started. Peacock

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'

This action-packed series picks up where the 2014 feature film "Godzilla" left off with a whole new slew of characters being terrorized by the prehistoric predator. Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell (both playing the same character) are among those taking him on. Apple TV+

'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool'

Is Birbiglia a stand-up comic or a storyteller? Does it matter? The important thing is that he keeps churning out poignant specials. In his latest, taped earlier this year at New York's Lincoln Center, he smoothly segues from bits about the horrors of the YMCA locker room to deep reflections on facing early mortality. No matter what description you slap on him, he's a national treasure. Tuesday, Netflix

.