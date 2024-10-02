4 Russian journalists accused of working for a Navalny group go on trial in Moscow

SotaVision founder Alexandra Ageyeva views the case as a continuation of the unabating pressure on the outlet, which was last year designated by the authorities as a ''foreign agent'' — a label that brings about additional government scrutiny and aims at discrediting the recipient. In an interview with the AP, she said that her journalists are regularly detained while working in the field, and recalled instances when Kriger, who actively covered various protests, and Favorskaya, who in the months leading up to her arrest focused Navalny's multiple court cases and lawsuits, were being followed.