What are the major issues in Australia's election Saturday?

MEBOURNE, Australia — Australians vote Saturday in general elections being dominated by the soaring cost of living, the economy, energy and China.
Affordable housing is in short supply, interest rates remain high and the major political parties are starkly divided on how to wean the nation off fossil fuel-generated electricity.
The major parties also differ on how to deal with China, which is both Australia's largest trading partner and its greatest strategic threat.
Here's what to know about the main issues:
Surging inflation
Australians have endured one of the sharpest rises in the cost of living in recent history and the current government has been at the helm through the worst of it.
Prices of eggs surged 11% last year and beer rose 4%, according to government figures. Average rents rose 4.8% last year after a 8.1% spike in 2023, property analyst CoreLogic said.
The central bank's benchmark interest rate rose from a record low 0.1% to 0.35% two weeks before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor Party came to power in 2022's elections.