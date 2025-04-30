Haitians fleeing gang violence swim across the country's longest river

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Dozens of people swam and waded across Haiti's longest river on Wednesday in a desperate attempt to flee gangs that launched a fresh attack on a city in the country's central region that has been under siege for almost a week.
The onslaught in rural areas of Petite Rivière began before dawn, according to Bertide Horace, spokesperson for the Commission for Dialogue, Reconciliation and Awareness to Save the Artibonite, an activist group.
''Gangs are invading the city everywhere,'' she told The Associated Press by phone. ''There are people trapped in their homes who can't leave, and the guys are setting fire wherever they go.''
Videos posted on social media showed people balancing their belongings on their head or holding them aloft as they crossed the Artibonite River. A couple of boats ferried the few who could afford one.
Another video showed the bodies of several people, including that of a young boy, sprawled behind a school where gangs were killing residents in Petite Rivière. A woman screamed in anguish in the background as the man filming began to cry.
Horace blamed the Gran Grif gang for the ongoing attack, adding that the Viv Ansanm gang coalition was providing reinforcements.
A policeman who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media said officers on Wednesday were fighting gangs at the Crête-à-Pierrot fort, site of a key battle during the Haitian Revolution.
Gunmen first attacked Petite Rivière on April 24, and they have seized full control of the town's northern region, she said.