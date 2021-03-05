Late winter weather is heating up, and so is patio dining. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s this weekend, making conditions ripe for COVID protocol-friendly outdoor seating at restaurants across the Twin Cities. Some restaurants supply blankets, others have heat lamps and some leave the warmth to their cooking. And many breweries have led the call throughout the cold season with roaring bonfires.

Here are 36 metro-area patios for soaking up some unseasonably warm March Minnesota sun. Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability.



MINNEAPOLIS

Buster's on 28th

"Get out your snowsuit and hang," reads the message on the restaurant's Instagram page. Go for the hearty pub fare (love that beer-braised beef sandwich), stay for the camaraderie. Patio hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

4204 28th Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-0911, busterson28th.com

The Freehouse

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with the added bonus of an on-site brewery, from the folks at Blue Plate Restaurant Co. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

701 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com

Smack Shack’s winter patio serves up all your lobster favorites.

Heather's

Owner Heather Asbury has pitched a big tent behind her appealing, something-for-everyone restaurant. "We've got heaters — and open sides, for air flow — and chandeliers," she said. Patio hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, and starting March 11, closing hours will expand to 9 p.m. Thu.-Sat.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

This friendly neighborhood gastropub is part of the (dog-friendly) Craft & Crew family of restaurants. Patio hours: 3-10 p.m. daily. Starting next week: Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-3663, howempls.com

Lago Tacos

Tacos, yes, along with burritos, bowls and salads. Gather 'round the heated outdoor bar, fireplace and handful of large heaters. "We want to give Minnesotans the chance to safely gather around holiday times while supporting their local businesses in a responsible way," said manager Rob Schulke. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

2901 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-6736, lagotacos.com

Longfellow Grill

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menus that move beyond the same-old, same-old, from the folks at Blue Plate Restaurant Co. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

2990 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com

The Lowry

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menus that move beyond the same-old, same-old, from the folks at Blue Plate Restaurant Co. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

2112 S. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-341-2112, thelowryuptown.com

Mill Valley Market

"We're firing it up," said chef/owner Mike Rakun, who also operates Mill Valley Kitchen in St. Louis Park. Located in the Trailhead in Theodore Wirth Park, this year-round restaurant starts with a handful of breakfast items and then segues into the rest of the day with soups, salads and sandwiches, all served from a carryout window. Beer and wine, too. Talk about hygge: the patio has been running all winter and is warmed with heaters and five wood-burning fire pits. Occasional live music, too. Patio hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls., 763-316-4948, millvalley.market

Red Cow

Burgers! A long roster of gastropub fare, too. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

208 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-238-0050; 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547; and 3624 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-767-4411, redcownmn.com

Red Rabbit

An Italian-focused restaurant with a craft cocktail-focused bar. Patio Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

201 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-767-8855, redrabbitmn.com

Smack Shack

This lobster-centric North Loop destination (oh, those lobster rolls, and the lobster guacamole, and the lobster mac-and-cheese, and the lobster bisque) has a roomy patio, with slick infrared heaters. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

Thr3 Jack

This contemporary sports bar is connected to actual sports by more than just a phalanx of television screens permanently set to ESPN, there are also a half-dozen golf simulators on the premises. Patio hours: Times vary; window bar seating and two-top tables on the weekend, with the full patio opening on St. Patrick's Day; call ahead to verify.

729 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3667, thr3jack.com

ST. PAUL

Brunson's Pub

Take a seat on the great-looking patio (outfitted with heaters) and dive into a long list of well-made gastropub fare, from housemade potato chips-onion dip and black eyed pea hummus to brisket tacos, beer-battered fish and chips and first-rate burgers. Patio open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

956 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-447-2483, brunsonspub.com

Highland Grill

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menus that move beyond the same-old, same-old, from the folks at Blue Plate Restaurant Co. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

771 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-690-1173, highlandgrill.com

Patrick McGovern's Pub & Restaurant

Take a seat at one of the Saintly City's great patios. The kitchen has an affinity for turkey, and proves it with a long list of sandwiches (don't miss the roast turkey piled high on a housemade bun with mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy) plus a turkey burrito and a turkey pot pie. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. (patio may close earlier if weather is uncooperative).

225 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-5821, patmcgoverns.com

Red Cow

Burgers! A long roster of gastropub fare, too. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

393 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-789-0545, redcownmn.com

Red Rabbit

An Italian-focused restaurant with a craft cocktail-focused bar. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

788 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-444-5995, redrabbitmn.com

Moscow on the Hill

Slip into the sheltered back patio at this Cathedral Hill favorite. "People need to bundle up, but we'd be very happy to serve some vodkas on the patio," said co-owner Eugene Liberman. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

371 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-291-1236, moscowonthehill.com

WEST METRO

Bacio

The patio at this lively Italian restaurant is packed with overhead and floor heaters. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

1571 Plymouth Rd., Minnetonka, 952-544-7000, baciomn.com

The Block Food & Drink

This friendly neighborhood gastropub, part of the (dog-friendly) Craft & Crew family of restaurants, operates a heated patio. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, 952-767-1117, theblockslp.com

Gianni's

At this well-run steakhouse, a recently installed pergola provides overhead shelter on the sidewalk patio (with Lake Minnetonka views), and heaters add warmth. Patio hours: 4-8 p.m. daily.

635 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-404-1100, giannis-steakhouse.com

The Grocer's Table

This newcomer has a something-for-everyone approach to its menu and a long list of gotta-haves, including terrific wood-fired pizzas, first-rate all-American baked goods (don't miss the freshly made doughnuts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings) and well-composed sandwiches and salads, including a.m. versions with house-baked English muffins. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Thu., Sun.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Pub 819

This friendly neighborhood gastropub is part of the (dog-friendly) Craft & Crew family of restaurants. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

819 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-933-1230, pub819.com

Red Bench Bakery

This terrific bakery has self-serve patio setups at both locations, ideal venues for enjoying beautiful pastries (the spiraled, decadent cinnamon rolls and the various Danish are not to be missed) and coffee in the a.m. and hearty sandwiches at lunch. Patio hours: Chaska open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 7 a.m.-noon Sun. and Excelsior open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

500 N. Chestnut St., Chaska, 952-361-5509 and 284 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-5608, redbenchbakery.com

6Smith

A Lake Minnetonka view is a Lake Minnetonka view, even when it's covered in ice. Go for the views, stay for the crowd-pleasing menu. Patio hours: Call for details; the restaurant is open for weekday lunch, daily dinner and weekend brunch.

294 E. Grove Lane, Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

Smith Coffee & Cafe

Order breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods and coffee from the walk-up window, and then take a seat on the heated patio, located on the grounds of the Smith Douglas More House, a historic 1877 Greek Revival home. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

8107 Eden Prairie Rd., Eden Prairie, 952-250-7208, smith1877.com

NORTH METRO

Doolittle's Woodfire Grill

The place for spit-roasted chicken and ribs and all kinds of crowd-pleasing favorites, from prime rib French dip sandwiches to artichoke-spinach dip with crostini. Look for partial capacity. "Roughly eight tables, which may grow as this gorgeous weather continues to bless us," said chief operating officer John Sheehan.

550 Winnetka Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-542-1931, doolittles.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

A casual, neighborhood hangout with a menu of American favorites. Patio hours: Call ahead.

3000 N. Harbor Lane, Plymouth, 763-746-0071, luckys13pub.com

Pig Ate My Pizza

The pizzeria-brewery (the "not pizza" menu is also a gem) from the crew behind Travail Kitchen and Amusements is turning on the space heaters in its tent and sparking up the fire pit on the patio. Patio hours: Noon-8 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

4124 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com

3 Squares

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menus that move beyond the same-old, same-old. This roomy patio is brought to you by the folks at Blue Plate Restaurant Co. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-425-3330, 3squaresrestaurant.com

SOUTH METRO

Doolittle's Woodfire Grill

The place for spit-roasted chicken and ribs and all kinds of crowd-pleasing favorites, from prime rib French dip sandwiches to artichoke-spinach dip with crostini. Look for partial capacity. "Roughly eight tables, which may grow as this gorgeous weather continues to bless us," said chief operating officer John Sheehan.

2140 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-452-6627, doolittles.com

Edina Grill

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, with menus that move beyond the same-old, same-old, and seats on the sidewalk, from the folks at Blue Plate Restaurant Co. Patio hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

5028 France Av. S., Edina, 952-927-7933, edinagrill.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

A casual, neighborhood hangout with a menu of American favorites. Patio hours: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

1800 W. American Blvd., Bloomington, 952-405-2213 and 1352 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota, 952-452-1131, luckys13pub.com

Porter Creek Hardwood Grill

The restaurant's enormous, well-appointed patio (complete with fireplace and fire pit) is the place for enjoying rotisserie chicken, Asiago-crusted walleye, a well-composed Cobb salad, generously topped flatbreads and more. Look for partial capacity. "Roughly eight tables, which may grow as this gorgeous weather continues to bless us," said chief operating officer John Sheehan. Patio hours: Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

14201 Burngarten Dr., Burnsville, 952-698-1888, portercreek.com

Charlie's on Prior

The covered patio overlooks Prior Lake and is equipped with heaters. The menu? An all-American roster of barbecue, burgers, pizzas, grilled fish, tacos and salads. Patio hours: Times vary, call to verify.

3950 Green Heights Trail SW., Prior Lake, 952-226-5253, charliesonprior.com

EAST METRO

Baldamar

A contemporary steakhouse with attractions that go beyond rib eyes and Caesar salads. Patio hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., as weather permits.

1642 County Rd. B2, Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com