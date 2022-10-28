

I recently ventured to California's most-visited national park — Yosemite — for a whirlwind 48-hour tour. Turns out, there's a lot you can do and see in the land of the Ahwahneechee over a couple of days.

"If you want to meet people, come to Yosemite," says Ken Yager, founder of last month's Yosemite Facelift, Yosemite Valley's largest cleanup event. "Everyone comes to Yosemite. And for good reason."

Here's my suggested itinerary, if you decide to make a quick weekend trip to see Yosemite's wonders. Reservations are recommended for lodging (I recommend Housekeeping Camp), camping and backpacking. Although Half Dome is certainly a bucket-list hike, I nixed it on this itinerary because of the challenge of getting a permit.

Day 1

3 p.m.: Arrive at Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Enter the park via the south entrance off Hwy. 41 to reach a beautiful pit stop on your way to the valley. Reopened in early August after a fire scare, Mariposa Grove is home to 500 giant sequoias and a few hiking loops. Opt for the gentle two-mile Grizzly Giant Loop Trail, which features notable arbors like the 3,000-year-old namesake tree and the photo-friendly California Tunnel Tree.

6:30 p.m.: Check out Tunnel View. The overlook provides one of the most iconic views within any national park, and it's best experienced at sunset. That golden-hour lighting showcases the sheer granite cliffs of El Capitan and Half Dome over the Yosemite Valley.

8 p.m.: Picnic at El Capitan Meadow. If you're staying overnight in the valley, check in, grab some food at your spot (I always bring my own grub, but there are also plenty of dining options) and head straight for El Capitan Meadow. It's a fabulous nighttime picnic spot — you'll see the dim glow of climbers scaling El Capitan's massive rock face under the stars and Milky Way.

Day 2

6 a.m.: Hike the Four Mile Trail to Glacier Point. With Glacier Point Road closed for the remainder of 2022, the only way to get to the epic Glacier Point overlook is via a 4.8-mile trail that gains 3,200 feet from the valley floor. The 9.6-mile roundtrip is strenuous and will take six to eight hours with rest stops, so plan accordingly. The good news? Due to the road closures, you will be one of the few hikers at this usually crowded spot, which is an incredible gift. Leave early to beat the heat and enjoy the sunrise as you grind up the switchbacks. Pro tip: Don't forget to look down — the vistas of the valley and granite formations are truly jaw-dropping.

1 p.m.: Hike to Vernal Fall. If you're looking for lunch, a tasty and efficient spot is Curry Village Pizza Deck, which has solid pies, local brews and views of Half Dome (just watch out for the voyeuristic crows and opportunistic squirrels!). Plus, your next venture is on the Mist Trail from nearby Happy Isles for a quick 1.6-mile roundtrip visit to Vernal Fall. It's a nice cooldown hike after your morning workout and offers easy access to year-round falls (unlike the grandiose Yosemite Falls, which dry up in fall).

4 p.m.: Learn some history at Yosemite Valley Visitor Center. Every national park visit requires a stop at the visitor center to learn about the park's history and main features. Here, you can check out the Yosemite Village as well (I like the restored post office and the Miwok village), but the real secret is Yosemite Conservancy's free bike share program. Download the app and grab a pair of wheels here for your evening exploration. Note: If you're driving, consider a stop at the Ahwahnee hotel, commissioned in the 1920s, to wander the grounds and enjoy the stunning architecture.

5 p.m.: Ride through nature on a Yosemite Valley bike tour. After plenty of walking, spend your final hours of sunlight on a 12-mile bike ride along paved paths in Yosemite Valley. Even in fall when the cascade is a mere trickle, it's worth a short pit stop at the very accessible Yosemite Falls. Otherwise, wander through the valley and alongside the Merced River as you enjoy different perspectives of the surrounding granite monoliths.

Day 3

6 a.m. Drive up the picturesque Tioga Road. While your feet are recovering from yesterday's mileage, take a leisurely (and extremely picturesque) drive up Tioga. Along the 45 miles to serene Tenaya Lake, snap photos at the many viewpoints, but especially at Olmsted Point, which has a less visited but very cool perspective on Half Dome. Have breakfast or lunch alongside the blue waters of Yosemite's largest lake, named for the last chief of the Yosemite Indigenous people, before heading back toward the valley.

3 p.m.: Cap off your trip with a visit to the charming historical town of Mariposa and the Yosemite Climbing Museum, which opened in 2021. It's a fitting tribute to Yosemite's storied climbing history and was carefully curated by Ken Yager (who has climbed El Capitan more than 60 times). He's often there, so ask for him. Hearing his stories gave me a new appreciation for Yosemite, a place I can't wait to return to.