2024 election, Minnesota Legislature: The view of Senate Republicans

We have also seen public safety concerns spread across our state. Criminals are emboldened by a lack of consequences thanks to the extreme policies of Democrats. Carjackings are happening in the middle of the day. We’re seeing coordinated home break-ins in Orono. Yet, over the past two years, every Democrat in the Minnesota Senate supported a plan to make over 90% of violent criminals eligible for early release. Republicans offered common-sense alternatives, yet every Democrat voted no. Just imagine where our state could be if even one Democrat was willing to cross over and stand up to their party.