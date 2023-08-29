After a slow start, attendance at the Minnesota State Fair has quickly ramped up and already set a record for the first Friday gate.

The number of people who went to the fair on opening day, always a Thursday, was a mere 106,327 — falling about 15,000 short of last year's opening day numbers, and about 24,000 fewer than 2019's record-setting opening day crowd.

But Friday's fairgoers set a record for attendance on the first Friday of the State Fair, at 164,741. That number topped last year's numbers by more than 11,000.

Saturday and Sunday attendance was also higher than 2022's numbers but weren't record-setting. Still, Saturday's number flocking to the fair — 212,850 — was about 55,000 higher than the 2022 gate that day. And Sunday's 173,724 was higher than last year but far less than the record of 209,969 for that day, set in 1994.

So far, attendance is up about 20% over last year, when the fair rebounded from the pandemic.

Of course, weather plays a big role in attendance, and this week's weather is looking mostly sunny and, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs of 80 degrees. Almost perfect. Thursday could hit 84. Still not bad.

But a heat wave is coming.

The National Weather Service issued this dire warning: "Increasing confidence in another heat wave with the risk of excessive heat setting in for Labor Day weekend."

Friday could hit 89 degrees. Temps in the 90s will follow. Hit those misters if you go, folks.

Monday's turnout will be posted on the State Fair's attendance page Tuesday sometime after noon.