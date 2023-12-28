An SUV driver and his passenger were killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck at a rural intersection in central Minnesota, officials said.

The crash occurred late Wednesday morning about 4 miles northwest of New London on Hwy. 71 at County Road 9, the State Patrol said.

A semi driven by Bruce J. Feldman, 67, of Renville, Minn., was northbound on Hwy. 71 and collided with an SUV heading east on County Road 9, the patrol said.

Killed were the SUV's driver, an 80-year-old man from Cambridge, Minn., and his passenger, a 76-year-old woman, also from Cambridge, according to the patrol. Officials intend to release their identities Thursday afternoon.