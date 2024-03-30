An 11-year-old boy is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound after he was shot in the head Friday night in St. Paul, authorities said, and a 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers were sent to the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route, in the city's Frogtown neighborhood, for reports of a gunshot injury at around 9 p.m. There they found the boy, believed to be 11, with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the 13-year-old girl as a suspect in the shooting and arrested her about two miles away, in the 100 block of Charles Avenue. Police expect she will be held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.