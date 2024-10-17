11 great new burgers to try right now in the Twin Cities area

Even before the restaurant opened, chef Jeremy Wessing described this burger to consulting chef Tim McKee as “a serious burger.” It’s clear Wessing didn’t come just to make an appearance on the burger scene, but is competing to be one of the best in town. Every element was given intense consideration and attention. Wagyu brisket from a farm in Eden Valley, Minn., is ground with chuck before getting smashed into the flat-top for just the right amount of meat skirt. Patties are stacked on a richly toasted brioche bun. Accoutrements include a melty square of white cheese, thick-cut housemade pickles, and fried onions that give a little nod to the Oklahoma-style of cooking the meat with onion. A judicious dollop of burger sauces finishes the whole thing off. It’s available a la carte off the bar menu ($18) or with fries as an entree ($23). (Joy Summers)