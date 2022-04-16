A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting late Friday night in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building, police said.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, officers from the First Precinct responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue, police said.

Officers found a 10-year-old boy with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound and provided medical care including CPR, police said. The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Preliminary information indicates that the child and a juvenile family member were alone in an apartment when the shooting occurred, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the boy's name along with the cause and nature of the death.