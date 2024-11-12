Senior student-athletes at high schools across Minnesota will put their pens to paper and make their commitments official on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Senior football players will go through this process on Dec. 4, when the early football signing period opens. For all other recruited seniors committing to Division I or II schools, Wednesday is Opening Day for signings. Congratulations to every student-athlete who’s about to make their college commitment official. With both a special edition of the Daily Delivery podcast and the article below, we feature 10 outstanding athletes and highlight their expected commitments: