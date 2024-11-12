High Schools

10 stellar college signings coming soon for Minnesota prep stars

Seniors are set to begin signing this week, and here are 10 notable college commitments to know.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2024 at 2:08PM
Roseville's Robert Mechura and Minnehaha Academy's Addi Mack are two of Minnesota's top senior athletes.

Senior student-athletes at high schools across Minnesota will put their pens to paper and make their commitments official on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Senior football players will go through this process on Dec. 4, when the early football signing period opens. For all other recruited seniors committing to Division I or II schools, Wednesday is Opening Day for signings. Congratulations to every student-athlete who’s about to make their college commitment official. With both a special edition of the Daily Delivery podcast and the article below, we feature 10 outstanding athletes and highlight their expected commitments:

Tommy Ahneman

Cretin-Derham Hall • Basketball • Notre Dame

The 6-10, 240-pound four-star center transferred to CDH after earning North Dakota player of the year honors as a junior at West Fargo. He entered his last AAU season with no major-conference offers, but the state’s top big man ended up picking from a final list that included the Gophers, Nebraska and Iowa. The Irish are coming off of two losing seasons but still have big-time profile and resources.

Mesaiya Bettis

Burnsville • Volleyball • Iowa State

A powerful outside hitter with a well-placed line shot, Bettis set a school record in kills (1,611) and helped the Blaze end a 13-year state tournament drought in 2022. Ranked by PrepDigs as the No. 2 recruit in the state, the Northern Lights club player could help boost the attack of an Iowa State program that is 9-13 but took sets in all but two of their losses.

Carly Gilk

Champlin Park • Volleyball • Minnesota

The Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Volleyball Player of the Year is ranked as the state’s top recruit by PrepDigs and led Class 4A state runner-up Champlin Park in both kills (511) and digs (343) this season. The opposite/outside hitter joins a Gophers program ranked No. 16 nationally, one of several top-ranked in-state recruits headed to the Gophers in coming seasons.

Champlin Park's Carly Gilk was the Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Volleyball Player of the Year this fall, and she's pictured here posing for a photo for her mom, Shelley, when they arrived for the Star Tribune's annual June celebration for prep athletes at Target Field. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Addi Mack

Minnehaha Academy • Basketball • Undecided

A 5-8 guard and the No. 2-ranked senior player in Minnesota scorched the nets for the Red Hawks last season. She became the fifth-fastest player in state history to reach 3,000 career points. She’ll announce her decision Friday from a list that includes Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Kendall McGee

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • Basketball • Creighton

The 5-10 guard missed last season with a knee injury but averaged 20 points as a sophomore in 2022-23 playing alongside current Michigan freshman Olivia Olson. She also received offers from the Gophers and Iowa two years ago.

Kendall McGee (30) of Benilde-St. Margaret's defends against Jordyn Johnson (50) of DeLaSalle.
Creighton is getting an outstanding player in Kendall McGee of Benilde-St. Margaret's. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Robert Mechura

Roseville • Cross country and track • North Carolina

The two-time Minnesota boys cross country state champion and reigning 1600m and 3200m title holder will head to the Tar Heels, currently ranked 11th in the nation. Mechura will race different distances and courses in college, but his personal bests (4:08 mile, 8:56 3200m, 14:32 5K) make him a promising collegiate distance competitor.

Jordan Ode

Maple Grove • Basketball • Michigan State

The 5-11 guard became the state’s No. 1 player in the 2025 class after former Minnetonka five-star prospect Aaliyah Crump transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida. Developing a lethal jumper helped her skyrocket to No. 33 in ESPNW’s top 100 national rankings this fall. The Spartans won 22 games last season and made the NCAA tournament.

Landon Robideau

St. Michael-Albertville • Wrestling • Oklahoma State

The three-time state champion at 157 pounds, Robideau is arguably the most significant wrestling commitment in the state. OSU is a blue-blood in wrestling. Robideau took first place at the prestigious Super 32 in North Carolina recently and has a 149-1 record in prep wrestling in Minnesota over the last three years.

Tenley Senden

Wayzata • Soccer • Minnesota

The Gophers’ three leading goalscorers, including Big Ten Forward of the Year and Centennial grad Khyah Harper, are all seniors or grad students, meaning Minnesota soon will be searching for other sources of goals. This left-footed Wayzata forward and Class 3A Ms. Soccer scored 26 this fall, including two in the Trojans’ 3-1 state championship victory over Edina.

Chase Thompson

Alexandria • Basketball • Clemson

One of the state’s top quarterbacks, Thompson has led his Cardinals to the Class 5A semifinals. But the 6-8 Thompson has never wavered on wanting to play college hoops at the next level. Ex-Gopher Treyton Thompson transferring meant his younger brother never got recruited by the U. The sharpshooting Thompson chose the Tigers over Iowa and West Virginia.

