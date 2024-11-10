No. 1 Lakeville South and No. 2 Champlin Park danced back and forth all volleyball season.
Lakeville South steadies itself in final set, defeats Champlin Park for Class 4A volleyball title
Lakeville South won the first two sets before Champlin Park determinedly evened matters in a matchup of two teams that dominated all season.
With near flawless records, the teams lost only to each other and a third dance partner, Lakeville North — but South dispatched its crosstown rival in a five-set Section 1 championship.
Through tough slates of in-season tournaments, no other school could disrupt the tango at the top of Class 4A. Champlin Park won their first two meetings. Lakeville South took the third.
On Saturday night, at Xcel Energy Center, the dance came to its end.
Top-seeded Lakeville South held off Champlin Park’s attempt at a reverse sweep, 25-16, 25-17, 14-25, 20-25, 15-10, to win the Cougars’ first state title in their third appearance at state, their first since 2018.
“I think everyone expected [this matchup]. We expected it, coming into the tournament,” sophomore outside hitter Elleora Utecht said. “We just prepared ourselves really well for this game.”
In the first two sets, it looked as if the Cougars (32-2) might sweep their third consecutive tournament match, with improbable digs and strong net play against the big-swinging, smart-hitting Rebels.
Senior libero Josie Tingelhoff, who finished with 29 digs, and a dominant all-around performance from sophomore setter Kaelyn Bjorklund kept the Rebels from finding the floor early.
“We knew they were going to make big plays, but no matter what we just had to get the ball up,” Tingelhoff said. “Especially back row, we had to get a pass, we had to get a dig, we had to give our setter a chance.”
But Champlin Park (30-4) wasn’t going to let Lakeville South lead the whole routine.
The Rebels, who had reverse-swept their Section 5 title victory over Maple Grove, took an early advantage in set three and won it handily, 25-14. They did the same in set four, riding an early lead to a 25-20 set.
Lakeville South wasn’t surprised by the comeback. “[Champlin Park] is a team that fights for everything,” Utecht said. But Lakeville South found its rhythm when it counted, putting on pressure from the service line to take set five 15-10.
“This is a group that was just really special, all around: our back row, our front row,” Bjorklund said.
Junior outside hitter Romi Chlebecek finished with 20 kills and Utecht with 17.
Champlin Park and its eight seniors were searching for the Rebels’ second state title; the first came in 2018. Senior opposite hitter Carly Gilk finished with a team-high 22 kills and 18 digs.
“A lot of people talk about the 2018 team and like how we looked up to them so much,” senior setter Reese Axness said. “And now we’re kind of in their shoes.”
