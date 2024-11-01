Fresh off her first hat trick, Wayzata sophomore Alex Vellieux opened the scoring the Trojans in just the third minute of Friday’s Class 3A girls soccer state championship game.
Wayzata girls soccer wins 3A state championship with 3-1 victory over Edina
More goals followed as the Trojans dethroned 2023 state champion Edina with a decisive 3-1 victory.
Wayzata (19-1-1) faced Edina (14-2-5) in the state final having lost to the Hornets 2-1 in last year’s title game. Edina also handed Wayzata its only loss of this season, also 2-1, in August.
Revenge was at hand.
Wayzata senior Tenley Senden joined the scoring party in the 12th minute on a terrific individual effort.
Now ahead 2-0, the Trojans, and especially Senden, weren’t finished.
Senden scored her second goal of the game (her team-leading 27th this season) on a “hit-the-brakes-and-let-them-fly-right-by” move that would make Pete “Maverick” Mitchell of “Top Gun” movie fame stand and applaud. Over-pursuing Edina defenders ran themselves out of the play as Senden cut back and pounced in the 28th minute.
Ahead 3-0 at halftime, Wayzata could ease into cruise control.
Or so the Trojans thought.
Wayzata defenders parked the bus in front of goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez, kicking away flurries of Edina chances to start the second half.
Alvarez denied any and all comers faced until Hornets senior Alejandra Adair scored to ruin Alvarez’s bid for a clean sheet in the 55th minute.
