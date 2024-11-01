High Schools

Wayzata girls soccer wins 3A state championship with 3-1 victory over Edina

Wayzata senior Tenley Senden scores two goals while defense kicks away flurries of Edina chances in second half to keep Hornets to one goal.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 5:39PM
Wayzata High School midfielder Sarah Hyde (14) holds the team trophy as she and her teammates celebrate with their fans after defeating Edina High School to win the Class 3A girls soccer championship game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fresh off her first hat trick, Wayzata sophomore Alex Vellieux opened the scoring the Trojans in just the third minute of Friday’s Class 3A girls soccer state championship game.

More goals followed as the Trojans dethroned 2023 state champion Edina with a decisive 3-1 victory.

Wayzata (19-1-1) faced Edina (14-2-5) in the state final having lost to the Hornets 2-1 in last year’s title game. Edina also handed Wayzata its only loss of this season, also 2-1, in August.

Revenge was at hand.

Wayzata senior Tenley Senden joined the scoring party in the 12th minute on a terrific individual effort.

Now ahead 2-0, the Trojans, and especially Senden, weren’t finished.

Senden scored her second goal of the game (her team-leading 27th this season) on a “hit-the-brakes-and-let-them-fly-right-by” move that would make Pete “Maverick” Mitchell of “Top Gun” movie fame stand and applaud. Over-pursuing Edina defenders ran themselves out of the play as Senden cut back and pounced in the 28th minute.

Ahead 3-0 at halftime, Wayzata could ease into cruise control.

Or so the Trojans thought.

Wayzata defenders parked the bus in front of goalkeeper Sophia Alvarez, kicking away flurries of Edina chances to start the second half.

Alvarez denied any and all comers faced until Hornets senior Alejandra Adair scored to ruin Alvarez’s bid for a clean sheet in the 55th minute.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Boys soccer: Eagan beats Maple Grove in OT to claim 3A state title

High Schools

Girls soccer: Wayzata, Edina among teams advancing to state championship game

High Schools

High School Soccer: Seven players to keep an eye on at the state final four at U.S. Bank Stadium

High Schools

St. Cloud's Molly Burkstrand named Star Tribune's All-Minnesota Girls Soccer Player of the Year

High Schools

All-Minnesota: The Star Tribune's list of the state's best in girls soccer

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Girls Soccer: Wayzata tops Edina to win 3A state title

card image

Wayzata senior Tenley Senden scores two goals while defense kicks away flurries of Edina chances in second half to keep Hornets to one goal.

High Schools

Boys soccer: Eagan beats Maple Grove in OT to claim 3A state title

card image
High Schools

Prep sports results for Thursday, Oct. 31

card image