'Moxie'

Directed by Amy Poehler, this sassy version of an "ABC Afterschool Special" flies in the face of typical TV fare that insists teenage girls only have sex on their minds. Hadley Robinson, a dead ringer for a young Kirsten Dunst, plays a fed-up junior who secretly starts a feminist zine that inspires her fellow students. By the final scene, you'll be inspired, too. Netflix (Neal Justin)

'The Bachelor' season finale

Every year, "The Bachelor" promises its most dramatic season ever. This time, it wasn't lying. Host Chris Harrison, sidelined after making insensitive comments on the air, won't host the "After the Rose" ceremonies, but Minnesota schoolteacher Michelle Young is one of the two remaining competitors in the two-hour finale preceding it. 7 p.m. Monday, KSTP, Ch. 5. (Neal Justin)

'Waffles + Mochi'

Michelle Obama continues her nutrition campaign in this scrumptious children's series in which a couple of puppets learn about the wonders of fresh food through adventures in a magical grocery cart. The title characters could have been assembled by kindergartners, but the former first lady, playing a supermarket owner, looks like a million bucks. Tuesday on Netflix (Neal Justin)

'Voices in the Back'

A renowned Twin Cities rapper and singer-songwriter who changed hats to full-time educator, Alexei "Crescent Moon" Casselle melds those two worlds in this new nonprofit virtual series. He and co-host Anastasia Ellis spend each episode candidly talking to other musicians of color about trying to make it and stand out in the music business, then they let their guests loose to perform. The first episodes — featuring local rap hero Carnage the Executioner, innovative rocker Smellkin Ernesto and jazz-rock wiz Taylor Seaberg — are up now, with future shows coming on Chris Parker (next Thu.) and Sophia Eris (March 25). YouTube (Chris Riemenschneider)

'Unprotected Sets'

Acme Comedy Co. may be struggling under pandemic restrictions, but it has enjoyed a strong month of national exposure. First, Pete Lee delivered a set from the Minneapolis club for "The Tonight Show." Now this series, whose producers include Wanda Sykes and Mark Burnett, finally releases an episode taped at Acme more than two years ago. Local comic Ali Sultan and Chicago stand-up Marlena Rodriguez deliver top-notch sets in between segments in which they talk about their personal journeys to the stage. Epix on Demand (Neal Justin)

'Mud'

A little like "Shane" and a little like "To Kill a Mockingbird," the drama about the friendship between a drifter (Matthew McConaughey) and a boy is a tender coming-of-age story. Also featuring Reese Witherspoon, Sam Shepard and Sarah Paulson, it builds to a tense, emotionally satisfying climax. Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix (Chris Hewitt)

'Last Chance U: Basketball'

The Netflix sports series shifts from the gridiron to the hard court without missing a beat. This time around, the focus is on the East Los Angeles Huskies, a community college squad made up of players desperate to make it to the Big Show. There are plenty of characters to root for, not the least of whom is Jason Brown, a deeply religious coach with a devilish temper. You won't need to be a hoops fanatic to get swept up in the drama. Netflix (Neal Justin)

'Own the Room'

This Disney Plus series follows five young people from around the world as they compete in a version of "Shark Tank" with stakes much higher than impressing Mark Cuban. The finals, set in China, have all the suspense of a sports event. Whether your favorite is the Greek who's invented a way to interpret a baby's crying or the Puerto Rican working to improve access to medical services, you'll end up cheering for each and every one of them. Disney Plus (Neal Justin)

The Grammys

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion will contend for top awards at Sunday's Grammy Awards show. (7 p.m. Sun., WCCO, Ch. 4.) Then, three nights later, the Recording Academy will celebrate such iconic anthems as "People Get Ready" and "A Change Is Gonna Come" in the TV special "A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change." Hosted by Grammy- and Oscar-winning rapper Common, the two-hour program will showcase Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, D Smoke, Andra Day, Sheila E., Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton and Gloria Estefan. Helmed by Jesse Collins, who produced the Weeknd's Super Bowl performance, the show will include performances from previous Grammy ceremonies. 8 p.m. Wed., WCCO, Ch. 4 (Jon Bream)

'Generation'

This the latest dramedy to insist that today's teenagers only care about two things: cellphones and sex — often at the same time. Lena Dunham and her fellow producers have assembled a strong cast of young actors, most notably Justice Smith as a flamboyant rebel who develops a crush on the high school counselor. I just wish TV would stop presenting kids whose ambitions go no further than hooking up in the restroom. HBO Max (Neal Justin)