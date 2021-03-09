It's down to two: Minnesotan Michelle Young will either end this season of "The Bachelor" engaged to star Matt James or as a fan-favorite runner-up.

James gave Young, an elementary school teacher who lives in Edina, one of the final two roses during Monday night's episode of the ABC reality show, saying, "She could be my wife."

The finale of this season, the first to feature a Black leading man, will air March 15 amid a reckoning around the show's handling of race.

On Monday night, Young and James had a date that began in a spa and ended in a "fantasy suite," the show's term for off-camera, one-on-one, overnight time. Turns out the spa was more gimic than relaxation, featuring a bathtub filled with thick milk and a massage using sticks of butter. Young and James giggled as they sniffed the various dairy products, dabbing them onto one another's faces.

"How do you not grow closer after smearing butter over somebody?" said Young, who teaches at Echo Park Elementary. "I really feel like Matt is my person. We can be sitting in a milk bath, covered in butter and it feels comfortable.

"It feels like home."

That night, the pair had a conversation about the love, or lack of it, modeled by their parents. Young told him that her parents, Ephraim and LaVonne, who appeared in a recent episode, "talk through everything" and, decades into their marriage, still "get the giggles."

So many people focus on falling in love, Young said, but it's important to talk about staying in love. "How do you plan to stay in love?" she said. "Because it does take work."

"I like that a lot," James replied.

This season of "The Bachelor" has been shadowed by controversies around host Chris Harrison and contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who also received a rose Monday night.

Harrison won't host next week's season finale after defending Kirkconnell, who was photographed attending an "Old South," plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. (Kirkconnell has apologized for her "offensive" and "racist" actions.)

In an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black star of "The Bachelorette," Harrison, who is white, called for "grace" for Kirkconnell, criticized the "woke police" and argued that "this judge-jury-executioner thing is tearing this girl's life apart."

In late February, James called both the photos and Harrison's comments "incredibly disappointing."

"As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood," he wrote, "it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that 'The Bachelor' franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years."

Instead, author and former National Football League player Emmanuel Acho will host the post-finale special "After the Final Rose," which airs March 15. Acho wrote "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man" and hosts a show by the same name.

Lindsay had recommended Acho for the role, according to People magazine, noting that he's "very outspoken about racial injustice, for social justice, and has pretty much been the person who said, 'I can have these uncomfortable conversations, and people trust it.'

"Who better to lead it?" she said. "[He's] someone who's not involved with the franchise, no ties, no bias — I think it'd be great."

For some fans, it was tough to watch Monday's episode knowing Kirkconnell's history and the well-publicized spoilers about who James picks. They noted that when Young told James that she loved him, James did not reciprocate. Later, when she repeated it, James used a response he's said before: "Thank you for sharing that."

Should he propose to Kirkconnell, many fans are cheering for Young, who teaches fifth grade, to become the next star of "The Bachelorette." Minnesota has produced one "Bachelorette" before: Becca Kufrin nabbed the coveted spot in 2018 after showing grit and grace when auto racer Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her, then — in an excruciating, unedited scene — dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

(One Minnesota legislator responded by drafting a bill "banning" Luyendyk from Minnesota. So look out, Matt.)

Next week, James's final two will meet his mother and his brother. A preview shows Young tearfully telling his mom, "I've been looking for this type of love for such a long time."

Jenna Ross • 612-673-7168