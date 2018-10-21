Minnesota United bade farewell to its temporary home at TCF Bank Stadium and moved toward a new era with Sunday’s record-setting 3-1 loss to L.A. Galaxy.

Fans came to the stadium as much as four hours early to celebrate outside on a sunny, late-fall afternoon on which the franchise announced 52,242 tickets sold and distributed.

The next time the Loons play a home game, it will be next spring at their 19,400-seat soccer-specific Allianz Field in St. Paul.

– 50K to Midway, it was called – to sell 50,000 or more tickets to season-ticket holders, those on the season-ticket waiting list and group sales. By doing so, the announced attendance eclipsed the state’s 49,572 fans who watched a 1976 Minnesota Kicks game against San Jose in the North American Soccer League.

Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright called the day an “incredible, historic moment for the franchise, the league and for soccer” and noted the good weather.

“We expected snow, the logical way to start and end a season,” he said.

Instead, the Loons played under bright blue skies in a stadium that had some empty seats up high in the second deck, particularly in the corners.

“It tells the story how the franchise has arrived and taken its place in the marketplace,” Wright said.

– reversing a trend of star players sitting out away games played on artificial-turf fields – to help his team reach the playoffs.

He also took a poke at Sunday’s home team, stating the Loons don’t have that kind massive of big crowd every game.

“I’m sure they’re not coming for Minnesota,” he said, “so I’ll come and I’ll make them enjoy.”

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath didn’t flinch a bit, saying Ibrahimovic’s career speaks for itself, so he’s earned the right say what he will.

“I wouldn’t expect anything else,” Heath said Friday. “He has always backed his statements, his quotes up. I don’t mind it because he’s one of those guys who actually delivers on his quotes nine times out of 10.”

Ibrahimovic scored the first half’s only goal and then assisted on the Galaxy’s second of two second-half goals scored within a minute of each other.

– playing for injured Bobby Shuttleworth for the second consecutive game – on the short left side in the 30th minute. It was his 23rd goal in a season when he was acquired in March with targeted allocation money after he had played for Manchester United the previous two seasons.

– back from playing two games with his Costa Rica national team – scored nine minutes later on a beautiful running, controlled goal that was negated by an offside call.

The Galaxy scored twice in the second half’s opening minutes.

Striker Ola Kamara scored in the 50th minutes to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead and then Ibrahimovic bent a deft pass toward Romain Alessandrini, who struck it perfectly out of the air with his left foot and Lampson on the short, left side in the 51st minute.

Minnesota United’s Angelo Rodriguez needed just two more minutes to pull his team back within two goals when he converted Loons star Darwin Quintero’s long, lead crossing pass from the right side with a header that beat Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham.

The Loons’ biggest home crowd previously was the 35,043 attendance for their first MLS home game, played in the snow and the cold on March 12, 2017.

Fellow expansion team Atlanta beat them 6-1 in that game.

“The snow game, to lose the game 6-1, I even forgot the score,” Heath said on Sunday. “I thought it was five.”