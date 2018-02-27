Definition: The state of being a father in a tizzy.

Sample usage: “He got all dadgitated when I said ’80s music all sounded the same.”

Popularity: Every dad knows the feeling, and every child has experienced the annoyance of dadgitation. The only thing worse is dadippointment: “I’m not angry. I’m just dadippointed.”

JAMES LILEKS

