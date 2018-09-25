A woman run over along a street just west of the Twin Cities last week has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Rebecca M. Kersey, 59, was hit on Cokato Street near Sunset Avenue a block south of her home in Cokato about 12:10 p.m. Sept. 20 and died the next day at Hennepin County Medical Center from her injuries, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver, Rebecca A. Hendrickson, 21, of nearby Dassel, was not injured.

No charges have been filed, and Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said the crash remains under investigation.