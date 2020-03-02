A bleeding woman was found dead and her husband shot at a home west of the Twin Cities, according to authorities.

The sequence of violent events began late Sunday morning east of Silver Lake at the home in the 6800 block of 207th Street, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Law enforcement arrived and located a man shot in the head and possibly elsewhere, according to dispatch audio from the scene. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not immediately known. His elderly father was with him and appeared to be uninjured.

Officers went inside and discovered the woman dead in a bathtub with knife wounds.

Messages were left Monday with police and the McLeod County Sheriff's Office seeking further details, including the identities of those involved.

Silver Lake is about 50 miles west of Minneapolis.