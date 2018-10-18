BARRON, WIS. -- Authorities in Wisconsin put the call out Thursday for an army of volunteers to start searching for Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who has been missing since early Monday, when her parents were fatally shot while she was in the home.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald issued a plea on Facebook for 100 volunteers to report to the intersection of Hwy. 8 and 16th Street at 2 p.m. Thursday in the city of Barron to help conduct "a routine search for articles of evidentiary value that may be related to the incident."

Volunteers must present valid photo identification and be able to walk on uneven terrain, the posting said. Proper footwear — hard-soled shoes — and clothing are required. They also must bring their own water.

Fitzgerald said that if more volunteers are needed, "we will make those requests via social media," he wrote.

Denise Closs, 46, and her husband, James Closs, 56, were shot to death in their home on the western edge of Barron, about 80 miles northeast of the Twin Cities. A 911 call to the Sheriff's Office shortly before 1 a.m. brought deputies to the home, where they found the bodies.

Fitzgerald said that deputies arrived at the house within 4 minutes of the end of the call from the residence but found no suspects, no gun and no sign of Jayme, who was there when gunfire rang out.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald briefs the media about the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home.

Fitzgerald said he believes the girl, who is not considered a suspect in the case based on evidence found at the home, is in danger.

Volunteers flowed into a gathering spot, and will start in front of the Closs home and split into two groups: everyday citizens who will look for clues while walking west, and members of law enforcement doing the same heading east from the house. The initial plan calls for covering 14 miles along Hwy. 8.

Jerry Carpenter showed up from nearby Almena with daughter Kelsey and their bulldog-lab mix JoJo.

"We're here to support the community and help find Jayme," said Carpenter, whose sentiments were echoed by others joining the effort. "We live 8 miles from the house. It's just too close to home.

Hundreds of tips have been submitted to authorities, the sheriff said, adding that none has yet proved credible.

Also Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS), the Wausau Police Department and the Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools Center sent trained therapists, school resources officers, and comfort dogs to the Barron Area School District in the aftermath of Jayme's disappearance.

"An entire state has been racked with Jayme's disappearance, and the death of her parents," said Attorney General Brad Schimel.

"Obviously, this violent event has been deeply upsetting amongst Jayme's peers and teachers. These trained therapists, school resource officers and therapy dogs are going to provide the schoolchildren and staff in Barron the support they need to get through the next few days. Then, critical training will ensure they all have the support they need in the coming weeks and months."

An online fundraising campaign was started Wednesday to support relatives of the Closses with expenses in the wake of the killings.

One of those behind the effort, Michelle Saffert, said he children and Jayme "have spent a lot of time growing up."

Saffert said, "We love that family. We've been friends of that family for a long time. We just want Jayme to get home. She's a great kid who comes from a good family."

TIPS ABOUT JAYME

Jayme is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-537-3106 or 911.