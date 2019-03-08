TAMPA - Coach Bruce Boudreau wasn’t overhyping the Lightning when he previewed what the Wild would be in store for ahead of Thursday’s showdown with the NHL’s undisputed leader.

“They’re really talented,” Boudreau said. “They don’t have a weakness. They put the fear of God in you.”

And that’s what made what happened in the evening even more impressive.

In one of its most complete efforts of the season, the Wild blanked the Lightning 3-0 at Amalie Arena to push its season-high point streak to eight games (6-0-2) and remain in a wild card position in the Western Conference.

– which suffered its first home regulation loss in nine games.

– while the schedule is still in early March – but with the Wild’s outlook much more uncertain, it skated with a desperation that matched its situation and was able to hold serve with the 51-win Lightning. And that tone was set from the get-go.

After a flurry of early shots, the Wild finally capitalized 10 minutes, 50 seconds into the first period when Zucker deflected in a Ryan Donato shot off a rush.

Defenseman Ryan Suter also had a hand in the setup, his fourth point in his past four games.

The shot count for both sides dropped in the second, but the quality of chances improved.

Rookie Jordan Greenway had a look off a 2-on-1 rush, but goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy kicked out his pad for the save.

At the other end, Dubnyk got a piece of a puck unleashed by defenseman Victor Hedman.

– which Vasilevskiy kept out.

– a save that underscored how locked-in the visitors were.

By then, the Wild were without center Luke Kunin, who shakily left the ice and didn’t return after an open-ice hit from center Cedric Paquette.

In the third, Zucker gave the Wild a well-deserved insurance goal when he batted in a loose puck at 6:04.

Initially, the goal was waved off due to a high stick but after the referees conferred, they reversed the call.

– his ninth point in nine games since arriving in a trade from the Boston Bruins.

Zucker dumped his third goal into an empty net with 1:46 to go. It was his first since Nov.9, 2017, at Montreal and sealed his 20th goal of the season; six of those have come in his last six games, a strong stretch by Zucker in which he’s looked rejuvenated after dealing with offensive woes earlier in the season.

This is the fourth time he’s reached the 20-goal plateau in his career.

The Wild finished 0-for-4 on the power play, but it still felt like a win for special teams because the Wild put the Lightning on the power play twice and survived both chances.

Tampa’s loss snapped a 10-game win streak for Vasilevskiy, who made 27 saves.