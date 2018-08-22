– What did Paul Molitor want for his 62nd birthday on Wednesday? “A win,” the Twins’ manager said. “A win is a good way to celebrate.”

Maybe next year.

Kyle Gibson put runners on base in every inning, gave up three home runs for only the second time in his career, and was roughed up for five runs in a single frame, sending the Twins to a 7-3 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Nicky Delmonico and Tim Anderson slugged solo home runs to close an early 2-0 Twins lead, and Adam Engel broke the tie with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, triggering a meltdown by the Twins. Gibson faced seven more hitters after Engel’s homer, and five of them reached base, albeit one on a fielding error by Logan Forsythe. When Gibson was lifted after surrendering a two-run single to Matt Davidson, he had given up his first five-run inning since May 22, 2017, a span of 48 starts ago.

The Twins’ bullpen didn’t allow another run, but the damage was done. After scoring five runs in five consecutive games, the Twins were held below that total for the first time in 10 days, thanks mostly to Carlos Rodon.

Rodon (5-3) gave up three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking three.

Adam Engel, right, celebrated with Omar Narvaez after hitting a two-run homer Wednesday.

Jorge Polanco gave the Twins an early lead by blasting a 2-0 fastball from Rodon into the bullpen in left field, continuing a career-long habit. Polanco now has seven home runs in 17 games in the White Sox’s home park — compared to just six in 117 games in his own home.

But the Twins couldn’t push another run across until Rodon departed after six quiet innings. Max Kepler led off the seventh with a double off the center field wall, and Forsythe, who collected three singles on the day, drove him in with a grounder that got through the infield. That was the Twins’ lone hit in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position, however, and former Twin Hector Santiago finally struck out Polanco to end the game and hand the Twins their 40th road loss of the season.

• Joe Mauer got a day off for the Twins. His next hit will be his 2,085th, tying him with Rod Carew for second-most in franchise history. Kirby Puckett holds the record with 2,304. Mauer also needs only one run to become the third Twin, behind Puckett and Harmon Killebrew, to score 1,000 runs in his career.

• Before the game, the Twins released infielder Taylor Motter, who was at Class AAA Rochester. Motter, 1-for-19 with the Twins, was picked up early this summer off waivers from Seattle.