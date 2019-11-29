In a word, the weekend weather forecast is: complicated.

It’s going to snow. It’s going to rain. It’s going sleet. At times it is going to do all of that at once.

By the time the second storm of the Thanksgiving weekend moves out of the area Sunday, the metro area could pick up as much as 6 inches of snow while places to the north are in line to get a foot or more.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday morning to Sunday morning across central Minnesota, including Willmar and the Twin Cities, and extending east to Eau Claire in Wisconsin. To the north of Interstate 94, a Winter Storm Warning covers the northern half of Minnesota with a blizzard warning in effect for Duluth and along the north shore of Lake Superior, the National Weather Service said.

“This could be one of the worst storms of the season for Duluth and parts of the north and south shores,” the weather service said.

The slow moving storm with lots of moisture will linger across the state allowing for some impressive November snow totals, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Totals could range from 10 inches near St. Cloud to 13 inches in Brainerd and 18 inches in Duluth, he said.

Nate Carroll worked on removing slushy snow from a sidewalk near his sister’s business Wednesday in St. Paul.

In the metro and southern Minnesota, there is more uncertainty, he said. With temperatures right around 32 degrees, snow totals in the Twin Cities could range from 3 to 6 inches by Sunday night, Grunzke said. But a lot of that could be washed away by rain, he said.

Snow and freezing drizzle Friday morning and afternoon will give way to snow after midnight, with 2-4 inches possible overnight, Grunzke said. Precipitation could change to rain with some snow and sleet mixed in Saturday morning, with mostly rain expected by afternoon and the 2:30 p.m. kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium where the Gophers play the Badgers.

Cooler weather moving into the metro Saturday night will cause the temperature to drop and any precipitation will change back to snow, Grunzke said. But if there’s any variation in temperature and the whole forecast could change.

“It’s complicated,” Grunzke said. “Saturday is not going to be very good. It’s going to be slippery and soggy.”

After Sunday, things will dry out. Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are expected Monday through Thursday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, the weather service said.