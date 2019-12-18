More from Star Tribune
At rally, Trump mocks Michigan congresswoman and her late husband
The rally was in Debbie and John Dingell's home state.
National
Trump takes swipe at late Michigan lawmaker, upsetting widow
President Donald Trump took a swipe at the late Rep. John Dingell during his raucous impeachment-day rally on Wednesday, drawing a quick rebuke from the longtime Michigan congressman's widow and successor in the House.
Local
What Minnesota's congressional delegation said about impeachment
Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation split 4-4 on impeaching President Donald Trump."The sad truth is that the Democrats' impeachment has been overtly political throughout and…
National
House vote makes Donald Trump the 3rd president to be impeached
A Senate trial is next, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was noncommittal about sending over the two articles approved Wednesday, leaving the trial's start date uncertain.
National
Defiant Trump rallies supporters as House impeaches him
Defiant in the face of a historic rebuke, President Donald Trump labeled his impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday "a suicide march" for the Democratic Party as he delivered a rambling two-hour rally speech that overlapped the vote.