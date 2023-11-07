The All-Metro volleyball team, from left: Kaitlyn Erickson, Champlin Park; Carly Gilk, Champlin Park; Rayna Christianson, Lakeville North; Stella Swenson, Wayzata; Kaia Caffee, Buffalo; Olivia Swenson, Wayzata; Anya Schmidt, Rogers.

First team

Kaia Caffee, Buffalo

Senior, 6-4, middle blocker

Her presence affects everything on the court, from where opponents try to attack (away from her) to their defensive positioning against her. Her long arms allow for a hard-to-stop downward angle when she hits. She has 236 kills, 69 blocks, countless intimidations. College: Ohio State

Rayna Christianson, Lakeville North

Sophomore, 6-2, setter/right side hitter

Excels at a dual role for the Panthers. With more than a week left in the season, she led the team in kills (249), service aces (49) and set assists (485). Her versatility and poise allowed for a smooth transition from 2022 Ms. Volleyball finalist Ava Blascziek. Dynamite athlete. College: undecided

Kaitlyn Erickson, Champlin Park

Senior, 5-4, defensive specialist/libero

Has stepped up her game to become one of the state's most consistent defensive forces. Technically sound, gritty and plays with terrific anticipation. Nearly flawless ball control when passing from the back row. Vocal traffic cop who controls the Rebels' positioning on the court. College: Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Carly Gilk, Champlin Park

Junior, 6-2, opposite/right side hitter

The most dynamic hitter in the state. Backs up superb athleticism with a potent arm swing. Effective as a hitter anywhere on the court. An infectious leader whose energy and focus elevate the team. More than 410 kills this season. College: Gophers

Anya Schmidt, Rogers

Junior, 6-2, opposite side hitter

North metro's most well-rounded player. Has 430 kills with a .392 hitting percentage. Owns the state's most devastating topspin jump serve. Has more than 100 service aces and is approaching the state record for aces. Accomplished as a defensive player. College: St. Thomas

Olivia Swenson, Wayzata

Senior, 6-3, outside hitter

Perhaps the state's most intimidating hitter. Has improved her all-around game this season to the point she's a valued six-rotation player. Relentless on the attack, she also excels as a passer in serve receive. More than 300 kills. College: Gophers

Stella Swenson, Wayzata

Senior, 6-1, setter

Repeat selection at Metro Player of the Year. The most versatile player at the most vital position in volleyball. Natural setter who not only has an innate understanding of the game but knows when to set and when to attack. Makes the Wayzata offense hum. College: Gophers

Second team

Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville, junior, outside hitter: 455 kills, 1,167 for career. College: Iowa State

Audrey Kocon, Mounds View, senior, right side hitter/setter: Can control a game both setting and hitting. College: Providence College

Paige Wagner, Lakeville South, senior, middle hitter: Top hitter/blocker for Cougars. College: Michigan Tech

Ava Ball, Nova Classical, junior, outside hitter: 604 kills, more the 1,500 for career. College: South Dakota

Reese Axness, Champlin Park, junior, setter: Gritty leader, 897 set assists. College: Ball State

Avery Klein, New Prague, senior, right side hitter: Led Trojans to No. 2 seed in 4A tournament. College: undecided

Ella Joesting, Prior Lake, senior, defensive specialist/libero: 320 digs, quick to the ball. College: Dayton.

Third team

Maddy Benka, Minnehaha Academy, senior, outside hitter

Luca Bredenberg, Southwest Christian, senior, defensive specialist/libero

Hadley Burger, East Ridge, senior, right side hitter

Teagan Jaynes, Northfield, senior, right side hitter/setter

Avery Jesewitz, Wayzata, senior, middle hitter

Else Kunze-Hoeg, Mounds Park Academy, senior, setter

Keira Schmidt, Eagan, junior, middle blocker

Josie Tingelhoff, Lakeville South, junior, defensive specialist/libero