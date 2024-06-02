Authorities on Sunday identified two other Minneapolis police officers who took part in the gunfight that left fellow officer Jamal Mitchell dead last week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said officers Nick Kapinos and Luke Kittock exchanged gunfire with Mustafa Mohamed, 35, after he shot Mitchell on Thursday

Kapinos has 10 years of law enforcement experience, and Kittock has nine, the BCA said in a news release.

The BCA said that according to a preliminary investigation, Mitchell was the first officer to arrive at an apartment building on Blaisdell Avenue following a reported shooting. In a radio transmission, , Mitchell said he saw two injured men in the street — Mohamed and a wounded bystander.

"Mitchell got out of his car and approached Mohamed, who was sitting next to a parked vehicle," the BCA said. "Mitchell asked Mohamed if he was hurt and needed help. Without warning, Mohamed pulled out a handgun and shot Mitchell at close range. Mitchell fell to the ground, incapacitated."

When more officers arrived, they saw Mohamed repeatedly shooting Mitchell, according to the bureau.

Mohamed then shot at the other officers; they returned fire, striking him, the BCA said.

Mohamed died at the scene. Kittock was injured in the shootout but has since been released from the hospital. The wounded bystander remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday, according to the news release.