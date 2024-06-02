HOUSTON – Jose Miranda hit a tying home run and a tiebreaking double on Sunday, and in return, the Twins figure to bestow on him an unusual reward: The loss of his job.

Miranda's heroics helped the Twins rally past Houston for a 4-3 victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park, capturing their fourth consecutive series and gaining an admittedly small amount of satisfaction by beating the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last October.

The Twins hope their third baseman continues to deliver game-altering hits — but it probably won't be Miranda very often. Royce Lewis is expected to rejoin the team at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, reclaiming the position that Miranda has filled admirably for the past two months.

Miranda appears to be in little danger of being optioned to the minors — his eight RBI over the past week are the most on the Twins, and his .280 batting average this season is the team's highest — but most of his at-bats will come as a designated hitter, pinch hitter or perhaps first baseman.

Still, Miranda has revived his career after a shoulder injury last year put it in doubt.

On Sunday, with the Twins trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Miranda launched a 2-2 fastball from Astros starter Hunter Brown high above the Twins bullpen in left-center, his sixth home run this season.

Two innings later, Trevor Larnach drew a leadoff walk on a close pitch from former Twins reliever Ryan Pressly and Ryan Jeffers bunted pinch runner Manuel Margot into scoring position in order to give Miranda another big moment. He delivered by lining a double over third baseman Alex Bregman's head, a double that put the Twins ahead for good.

Simeon Woods Richardson, pitching for the first time in a stadium where he often attended games while growing up, gave up three runs over 4 ⅓ innings, all of them coming on a pair of home runs. Victor Caratini provided the Astros' first run, clobbering a two-strike changeup over the Houston bullpen in right-center while Roku's national telecast was interviewing Woods Richardson's parents.

Bregman added a two-run homer into the Crawford boxes in left field an inning later to put Houston ahead, temporarily. But five Twins relievers shut out the Astros over the final 4⅔ innings, earning the Twins their ninth victory in 12 games. Steven Okert earned the victory after retiring Yordan Alvarez with the bases loaded to end the seventh, and Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran followed with perfect innings to finish off the series.

Trevor Larnach led off the game with a home run for the Twins, and Alex Kirilloff doubled home another run in the second inniing.







