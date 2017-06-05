Gallery: Walker Art Center director Olga Viso, center, and Minneapolis Park Board Superintendent Jayne Miller listened in as tribal leaders spoke during a press conference preceding the dismantling ceremony of the "Scaffold" sculpture Friday afternoon.

Gallery: Joseph Bester, the spiritual person for the Mendota Dakota, center, walked away from the "Scaffold" sculpture while burning sage as the dismantling of the sculpture took place behind him Friday afternoon.

Gallery: Brian LaBatte, a Lakota and Dakota from Cheyenne River, walked pieces of wood removed from the "Scaffold" Sculpture to a dumpster during the sculpture's demolishment Friday.

Gallery: Joseph Bester, the spiritual person for the Mendota Dakota, center, played an honor song with fellow drummers before the start of Friday's ceremony preceding the demolishment of the "Scaffold" sculpture.

Gallery: Susan Anderson, from Hudson, Wisc. and a descendent of of one of the Dakota 38, played the flute as she waited for the start of Friday afternoon's dismantling ceremony of the "Scaffold" sculpture.

Gallery: George Green, from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, let out a howl as workers began the demolishment of the "Scaffold" sculpture Friday.

Gallery: Brian LaBatte, a Lakota and Dakota from Cheyenne River, tossed one of the pieces removed from the "Scaffold" Sculpture as its demolishment began Friday. Staight Line construction

Gallery: Brian LaBatte, a Lakota and Dakota from Cheyenne River, held up one of the pieces removed from the "Scaffold" Sculpture as its demolishment begun Friday. Staight Line construction

Gallery: Isabella Jacobs, 4, sat on her mother Julie Jacob's lab as they waited for Friday's dismantling of the "Scaffold" sculpture to begin.

Gallery: Art Owen, a Dakota from Prairie Island, left of center, was flanked by other tribal representatives and mediator Stephanie Hope Smith during a news conference preceding the dismantling ceremony of the "Scaffold" sculpture Friday.

Gallery: A worker from Straight Line construction began to make the first cut during the demolishment of the "Scaffold" Sculpture Friday afternoon.

Gallery: Tommy Tiokasin, with the Standing Rock Sioux Nation, held a staff from his tribal community as the first part of the "Scaffold" sculpture was dismantled behind him on Friday, June 2. Tiokasin says he is related to two of the men hung in the Dakota 38 hangings.

Gallery: Geraldine Cole, left, and Sue GoodStar saved photos on their phones after taking picture of the site where protests were held against the "Scaffold" sculpture.

Gallery: Geraldine Cole saved photos on her phone Monday, June 5, after taking pictures of the site where protests were held against the "Scaffold" sculpture at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Sam Wounded Knee left, talked to fourth-grade students from Emerson Spanish Immersion school about why the "Scaffold" had to come down at the Walker Sculpture garden. The wood was placed in a dumpster after the sculpture was dismantled Monday in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Sam Wounded Knee talked to students from Hiawatha College Prep school about why "Scaffold" had to come down at the Walker Sculpture Garden. Piles of cedar wood from the sculpture were placed in a dumpster Monday in Minneapolis.

To the Walker Art Center, the sculpture was a powerful critique of capital punishment. A metaphorical mash-up of seven gallows used in U.S. history. But, as the reopening of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden drew near, it became clear that to American Indian communities, “Scaffold” was a painful reminder of the actual gallows from which their ancestors hung.

“We were always hoping to bring awareness and understanding to this event in Minnesota history,” said Walker executive director Olga Viso. “But we came to understand that the work would only be really seen through the lens of trauma.”

In one of her first interviews since the controversy erupted May 26, Viso on Monday discussed her belated realization that the sculpture — based partly on the design of the gallows used to execute 38 Dakota men in Mankato in 1862 — would get a chilly reception in Minnesota: “The context and place really mattered, on public land, on former Dakota land, in proximity to Mankato.” She explained how the Walker will change going forward and what she learned through mediation with Dakota elders, who proposed that the piece be taken down.

“We’re learning in public ... in a very painful, painful way,” she said. “I take full responsibility for the missteps that have been made here.”

As Viso spoke, wood from the dismantled sculpture was stacked high in the garden. On Friday, Dakota community members burned sage and tobacco, beat drums and chanted as chain saws cut through the sculpture’s wooden timbers. Over the weekend, a crew from Straight Line Construction of Lower Sioux largely dismantled the piece. Some Dakota elders believe that the wood ought to be burned during a ceremony near Fort Snelling. But no timetable has been announced.

“No decisions have been made, whether there is burning or no burning,” Viso said, “and that’s really up to the Dakota people to decide.”

Sam Wounded Knee, left, talked to fourth-grade students from Emerson Spanish Immersion school about the sculpture.

The June reopening of the sculpture garden after its multimillion-dollar makeover was meant to celebrate a space that embraces the city around it — a major moment for Minneapolis, which is gussying itself up to host the Super Bowl next year. It was meant to cap a yearslong transformation of the Walker’s campus.

But the opening was pushed back until June 10, a one-week delay, after Indian leaders and allies protested “Scaffold,” arguing that artist Sam Durant, who is white, was exploiting that all-too-recent history and re-traumatizing Dakota communities. Durant, who is based in Los Angeles, ultimately endorsed the request of Dakota elders that the sculpture be taken down.

“This is exactly how public art is supposed to function: inspiring discussion and debate, providing an occasion for education and even controversy,” said John Beardsley, director of garden and landscape studies at the Dumbarton Oaks research institute in Washington, D.C. “I’m sure this episode has been painful in various ways for different people, but any honest discussion usually is.”

During an interview Monday, Viso said that as the child of Cuban immigrants, this process has been “painful to me.” “The regret that I feel as someone who is deeply committed to inclusion and to telling stories and giving platforms to artists whose works need visibility,” she said. “It’s a huge learning moment.”

“I think we all see the need to continue to make that work and to make significant structural changes at all levels of the institution, which we are committed to and the board is committed to.” About 13 percent of Walker staff members are people of color, a Walker spokesperson said.

How works were chosen

Since its opening in 1988, the garden has inspired other cities and art centers around the country. The new park that will open Saturday after a two-year renovation will look different. Less sod, more native plants. More access and entrances. And more space.

Originally 7.8 acres, the garden has grown to 12 acres over the course of two expansions, plus 5 more on the Walker’s hillside, where artworks now stand. Surface water will ebb and flow in a meadow on the garden’s north end, an acknowledgment of bog-like conditions that once sunk an armory there. An 80,000-gallon cistern that stores stormwater will irrigate the garden and part of the adjacent baseball field.

“We’re working with it, as opposed to against it,” said landscape architect Tom Oslund. Some of the towering arborvitae that once shielded the garden from the city are gone. A new entrance on the north end will welcome visitors and, on the west side, a new building with accessible bathrooms will greet buses.

While the Walker has sole responsibility for choosing the art, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board owns the land. With private funds, the Walker acquired 18 new works. As a matter of policy, it declined to say how much it paid for “Scaffold.”

In choosing new works for the garden, the Walker sought to explore complex, contemporary questions. “Even the most beloved pieces in the garden, like ‘Spoonbridge and Cherry’ ... turn conventions and conventional forms and traditions on their heads,” Viso said.

The ultramarine rooster, “Hahn/Cock,” by Katharina ­Fritsch, asks complex questions about macho, military statues and how we memorialize history. Theaster Gates’ circular, 20-foot-tall brick structure creates an unexpected contemplative space using a statue salvaged from a church on Chicago’s South Side.

Like those pieces, Durant’s sculpture “looks at invisible histories that need to be brought forward,” Viso said.

But context changes the piece. When “Scaffold” was first shown in Europe, “it was lauded and supported by Amnesty International as a way to talk about capital punishment,” Viso said. By bringing the piece to the United States, the Walker hoped to start a conversation about capital punishment — and whether the death penalty is compatible with the ideas behind democracy, she said.

Each piece the Walker acquired went through a process, Viso said. The curators first debate and discuss the piece, then send it to about 20 people on the board of trustees’ acquisitions committee. That group makes a recommendation to the full board, which has final approval.

The center is rethinking that process for works in the garden, Viso said. When a work is “in a public place, on a permanent basis, in a space that is open to the public for free 365 days per year, it does carry a different responsibility.”

“Whether there is burning or no burning ... that’s really up to the Dakota people.” Olga Viso, Walker’s executive director, above, with “Scaffold” artist Sam Durant “No decisions have been made, whether there is burning or no burning,” Viso said, “and that’s really up to the Dakota people to decide.”

Durant ceded intellectual property rights to the Dakota people. “In a sense they own this work,” he said by phone Monday, “and how they want to approach the healing process around this, I would welcome any engagement with them.”

Through this process, the sculpture has been “transformed,” Viso said. “It was always intended as a platform for dialogue and discussion on difficult issues,” she continued, and though it no longer exists as a sculpture, “I believe it lives on in archive and oral history and in the lives of those transformed in the process.”