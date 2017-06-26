An Arizona judge on Monday afternoon found that Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd violated the terms of his house arrest by testing positive for alcohol earlier this month, ESPN has reported.

Floyd was sentenced to only one day in jail and is then required to complete the final five days of his house arrest.

Floyd was due in court at 3:30 p.m., according to the Scottsdale City Court website. But Floyd opted to do the hearing over the telephone.

Floyd is not allowed to consume any alcohol under the terms of his house arrest following his February guilty plea related to his arrest for extreme drunken driving in Arizona last December. His court-ordered alcohol monitoring noted three failed tests and a missed test between 5:30 a.m. and 6:33 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, per police records by the Star Tribune.

Floyd claimed the failed tests were the result of him drinking kombucha tea, which contains small amounts of alcohol.

The Vikings, who have stood by Floyd, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the time of the failed tests, Floyd was still serving a 120-day sentence, the first 24 of which were spent in jail. The remainder of his sentence was house arrest, with random breath tests administered at a minimum of six times a day. His house arrest was transferred to Minnesota in May so he could practice with the Vikings shortly after signing May 10.

The St. Paul native and former Cretin-Derham Hall star signed a one-year $1.4 million contract, none of the salary guaranteed. He usually practiced with the second-team offense this spring after joining the Vikings.

Floyd remains subject to league discipline following his December arrest.