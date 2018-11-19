Linebacker Anthony Barr will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 21 in New York. Barr is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Bears.

He’s one of two defensive starters ruled out of the NFC North showdown, including safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).

The good news for the Vikings is its offensive line will be intact for the first time since Week 5. Both guards Mike Remmers (low back) and Tom Compton (knee) are active after being listed as questionable.

Running back Ameer Abdullah is active in his first game for the Vikings and is expected to take over kick returner duties against the Bears.

Vikings’ inactives: Barr, S Andrew Sendejo (groin), TE David Morgan (knee), RB Mike Boone, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jalyn Holmes and QB Kyle Sloter.

Bears’ inactives: WR Javon Wims (knee), WR Kevin White, FB Michael Burton, CB Marcus Cooper Sr., OLB Kylie Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward and DT Nick Williams.

Tight end Adam Shaheen will make his season debut for the Bears after being activated off injured reserve on Saturday.