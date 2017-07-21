In a video released exclusively to The Guardian, Justine Damond is seen hopping into a Minneapolis storm drain to rescue a group of ducklings.

Damond's shooting death by a Minneapolis police officer continues to attract worldwide attention.

The video, captured by Minneapolis photojournalist Angela Jimenez a few weeks ago, shows a barefoot Damond climbing into a storm drain to save eight ducklings. She wrapped them in her long skirt, then returned them to their mother.

In an earlier report by the Star Tribune, neighbors said they remembered Damond for her love of animals, especially rescuing them.

According to the Guardian, the video was taken three weeks before her shooting death.