A large number of fights late Saturday at the Valleyfair amusement park led Shakopee police to respond and close the park early, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, police and park officials said early Sunday via social media. Three people were cited for minor offenses, authorities added.

Witnesses and others on social media reported a chaotic scene and confusion. Shakopee police characterized the scene Saturday night, the first night of the park’s Valleyscare events, this way: “The number of individuals running throughout the park increased substantially and was difficult to control.”

Referring to comments online about a fight that involved the use of a knife, police said they had “no evidence of any weapons being used” during what they called a large number of altercations.

Hours earlier, police used Facebook to inform people that the park was closed before its scheduled time of midnight and that visitors could be picked up at the main gate.

Along with Shakopee police, officers from nearby departments also responded and “ushered out all guests from the park.”

On Valleyfair’s Twitter account late Saturday, the park spoke of incidents “that required assistance on property from Shakopee police officers,” adding “the safety of our guests is our top priority.”

Valleyscare involves the Great Pumpkin Fest for younger kids early in the day and Halloween Haunt later for teens and older. The Great Pumpkin Fest touts “not-so-scary fun” for youngsters with events that include the Pirate Party, Trick or Treat Street and Peppermint Patty’s Haybale Maze. Halloween Haunt, not intended for those younger than 13, has haunted mazes, scare zones and monsters roaming the park in addition to rides, Valleyfair says on its website.

Here are social posts from police and the park on Saturday night:

STAFF REPORTS