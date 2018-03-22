Gallery: The master bath, one of three in the home.

Gallery: The master bedroom has a view of U.S. Bank Stadium and the downtown skyline.

Gallery: Looking into the kitchen, right, in the open floor plan.

Gallery: The view from the artisan metal staircase down into the dining area on the main floor.

Gallery: The entrance to this downtown home with its copper-clad tower, which has prompted some to call it "the Harry Potter house."

Gallery: The house has a large gated courtyard. It's built in a structure that was originally a blacksmith's shop.

Looks like you won’t be able to order a beer inside one of the most iconic and idiosyncratic homes in Minneapolis after all.

But you can buy the downtown dwelling — known as the “Harry Potter” house — for $2.995 million.

Last year, Brass Foundry Brewing Co. began the process of seeking a license for a brewery and taproom at the offbeat urban castle in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium. But the brewery has scrapped that plan and is now seeking a permit in Minnetonka.

The house, meanwhile, is back on the market. Its owner, musician and restaurateur Jeff Arundel, moved out of his one-of-a-kind home last May after signing a purchase agreement. But the deal fell through, so he relisted the house early this year.

The 4,500-square-foot brick house comes with its own courtyard and rooftop deck. It was built in 1911 as a blacksmith shop. Arundel bought it in 2002 and transformed it into a fantasy home and recording studio, full of hand-wrought metal architectural details, a massive stone fireplace and a copper-clad “twisty troll roof.” The home’s ruggedly fanciful aesthetic has been described as “Tim Burton meets Lord of the Rings.”

Zoned for residential, the house could remain a private home, but prospective buyers have also considered it for a variety of commercial uses. Arundel thinks it’s uniquely suited to become an event center, private club or possibly a restaurant.

“If I was smart, I would do that,” said Arundel, who owns the Aster Cafe and Jefe, both at St. Anthony Main. But he’s currently immersed in another project, transforming the former Tugg’s Tavern into a new venue that will reopen next month as the Hideaway. “I would prefer to pass the baton.”

Brass Foundry originally planned to preserve Arundel’s quirky house as the setting for a “destination brewery.”

“We really like the property — it’s very unique,” said John Kraus of Brass Foundry. “But the metrics didn’t meet the engineering for a brewery. The new spot [8,700 square feet in Minnetonka] will give us plenty of room to grow.”

The Minnetonka Planning Commission recently threw its support behind the project, and the City Council is expected to vote on it April 2. If approved, Brass Foundry plans to open in July, pouring its “flagship IPA,” along with several seasonal brews. The brewery will not serve food but plans to have multiple food trucks on site, Kraus said.

Arundel is ready to move on, although he misses his former home’s recording studio. “I have a studio, but this is absolutely spectacular — being downtown making whatever noise we wanted.”

Jeff Dewing of Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-597-0424, has the listing.