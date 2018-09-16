Because of extreme heat and unsafe conditions inside the unairconditioned Maturi Pavilion, the seventh-ranked Gophers canceled their scheduled Saturday night volleyball match against Kansas State. It will not be rescheduled. Fans with tickets for the match will be able to exchange their tickets for another regular-season home match in 2018.

“The safety and health of our student-athletes is always our primary concern when making these decisions,” athletic director Mark Coyle said. “We appreciate the loyalty and dedication of our Gopher volleyball fans and we will work with tonight’s ticket holders to exchange their tickets.”

Minnesota finished the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 3-0 win against Green Bay on Thursday night. The Gophers are 6-2 overall and open the Big Ten season on Wednesday night against Penn State.