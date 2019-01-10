The zoning and planning committee of the Minneapolis City Council has approved the appeals requested by developer United Properties to green light its construction of the Gateway tower.

On Thursday morning, officials went against city staff recommendations and said United Properties could have a sign for its anchor office tenant at the top of its planned mixed-use tower on the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues.

At a height of 484 feet, or almost twice as high as the highest point of U.S. Bank Stadium, the sign for tenant RBC Wealth Management would be the tallest branded sign to adorn the city's downtown skyscrapers. The Foshay Tower, which has the word "FOSHAY" in 10-foot-tall letters at the top of its building, stands just a little bit shorter.

The committee also overturned conditions to allow for the building to have a covered porte cochere entrance where people could be dropped off and picked up off Hennepin Avenue and a valet ramp down to the underground garage.

United Properties had appealed the conditions that had been set by the city planning commission and the city's public works department.

United Properties wants to build what it has called its Gateway tower on a parking lot on the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues where the former Nicollet Hotel once stood, but the project has been delayed numerous times.

"Now it is our turn to step up and make this dream a reality," said City Council Member and committee member Lisa Goodman.

The tower would include a Four Seasons hotel with about 280 rooms, more than 530,000 square feet of office space anchored by RBC and 22 condos. There would also be an underground parking garage for 455 vehicles.

The project would be one of the 10 tallest buildings in the city. United Properties has said the tower would have approximately 34 floors with an additional mechanical floor, though city staff has declared the building as 37 stories.

The committee's approval will still need to be referred to the full City Council.

