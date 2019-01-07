Developer United Properties has appealed several of the city's conditions for building its Gateway tower in downtown Minneapolis, indicating that the future of the proposal is at stake.

In a letter to the city dated Jan. 4, United Properties president Bill Katter and vice president of development Rick McKelvey said the company could not proceed with the project as it is without the appeal items being approved including a reversal of the decision to allow for a sign for anchor office tenant RBC Wealth Management to be placed at the top of the tower.

"The importance of each of these components has been known to city staff for over a year now, as we have shared progress designs long before submitting a final land use plan last fall," wrote United Properties. "Our decision to appeal these conditions is, simply put, our only path forward for this project."

United Properties recently amended its appeal, originally submitted in late November, and submitted more documents to the city.

United Properties wants to build what it has called its Gateway tower on a parking lot on the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues. After several design changes and delays, the project received preliminary city approval last November.

The building would include a Four Seasons hotel with about 280 rooms, more than 530,000 square feet of office space anchored by RBC and 22 condos. There would also be a 455-stall underground parking garage.

However, the planning commission included several conditions for the project with perhaps the most important being the denial of the RBC sign.

Earlier renderings of the Gateway tower, showed the building with the yellow and blue RBC logo at the top, but city planners have said that wall signs aren't allowed to be located higher than 50 feet above grade.

According to plans reviewed by the city in November, the project would be one of the 10 tallest buildings in the city. United Properties has said the tower would have approximately 34 floors of habitable space in addition to a mechanical floor, though city staff has declared the building as 37 stories.

"The ability to brand our new building with a rooftop wall sign is critical to our company's future growth and success," wrote Michael Armstrong, chief executive of RBC Wealth Management-U. S., in a letter as part of United Properties' earlier appeal.

Armstrong also said its lease agreement with United Properties is "specifically contingent upon approval of the requested wall sign."

While in November the planning commission had approved of a porte cochere along Hennepin Avenue to allow vehicles to pull into the site and drop off guests, the city's public works department has since denied the porte cochere, which United Properties says is critical for the Four Seasons.

"We cannot practically make an alternative hotel work, and with regard to the signage, we believe we have earned the flexibility for this sign placement," United Properties wrote.

Other conditions that United Properties had initially appealed included the condition for the vertical vehicle ramp that would have provided direct access to the underground parking to be removed and replaced with plaza space and a condition to have an entrance to the RBC bank branch from the outside of the building close to the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues.

Since the initial appeal, United Properties has added plaza space and a sidewalk to its design and relocated the branch space to satisfy part of the city's conditions.

The recently updated appeal includes letters of support from the Minneapolis Building and Construction Trades Council and the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

"For a project of this scope to be developed, it must attract financing," wrote Steve Cramer, president and chief executive of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "To attract financing, the project must secure its tenants. And to secure its tenants, their business imperatives must be met. That's what is at issue. The Gateway can't advance otherwise."

United Properties is scheduled to present its appeal to the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association on Tuesday night.

The appeal would need to be reviewed by the zoning and planning committee of the City Council and the full City Council. The closing on the land sale is anticipated for the spring.