Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has committed to open a new hotel in the Gateway project in downtown Minneapolis.

Developer United Properties says they have signed a term sheet with the Four Seasons for the Gateway project.

The hotel was discussed at a Tuesday city planning commission meeting as part of plans for the new tower United Properties wants to build on the former site of the Nicollet Hotel on the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues.

The building would include 280 hotel rooms, more than 530,000 square feet of office space anchored by RBC Wealth Management and 22 condos. There would also be a 455-stall underground parking garage.

The building would reach 503 feet making it one of the 10 tallest buildings in the city.

Four Seasons has been talked about as a partner for awhile so the announcement that it had indeed signed onto the project wasn’t a surprise.

The development has had several changes and delays with United Properties leaders hinting during the summer that its plans to include a hotel could be in jeopardy because of shifting market conditions.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet