Gallery: Monique Lamoureux-Morando with a goal in the third period to tie game and send to overtime at Gangneung Hockey Centre.

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - For a while Thursday, it appeared the Olympic gold-medal game in women’s hockey would follow a familiar script. Marie-Philip Poulin, the Canadian forward who scored the game-winning goal in the past two gold-medal victories over the U.S., put her team ahead early in the second period while Canada held the U.S. at bay.

Then Monique Lamoureux-Morando scored on a breakaway at 13 minutes, 39 seconds of the third period to tie the score 2-2 and give the Americans a jolt at Gangneung Hockey Centre and send the game to overtime. It took a shootout to settle another epic game between two of the greatest rivals in sports, with the U.S. winning 3-2 when Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the sixth round of the shootout.

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's game winning goal was 😱 https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

The U.S. struck first when Hilary Knight redirected a shot from Minnetonka native Sidney Morin past Canada goalie Shannon Szabados on a power play. Canada responded with back-to-back goals in the second period, from former Minnesota Duluth forward Haley Irwin and Poulin. The U.S. controlled the play for much of overtime and outshot Canada 41-31.

U.S. goaltender Maddie Rooney of Andover made 29 saves and stopped Canada’s Meghan Agosta on the last attempt of the shootout.

Canada beat the U.S. in the group-play stage 2-1, though the Americans held a 45-23 advantage in shots on goal. That was the fifth consecutive loss to Canada, dating to a Dec. 3 defeat at Xcel Energy Center that was part of the teams’ pre-Olympic schedule.

Team USA celebrated after beating Canada in a shootout to win the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

Five months of living and training together had sharpened the Americans’ new identity under coach Robb Stauber. The former Gophers goalie installed a style in which players never let go of the puck willingly and allow their instincts and pond-hockey chops to guide them. But in the past five games against Canada, the U.S. offense sputtered, managing only four goals.

The solution, Stauber said, was simple: fire away. The top priority for the Americans was to batter Szabados incessantly, then fight their way to the net for rebounds.

“Pucks to the net,’’ Stauber said. “We want to make it miserable on our opponents to try to defend us. That means we have to move. We have to be fast with our feet, our hands, our minds, everything.’’

It took several minutes to put that plan into action. The Americans did not get a shot on goal until 7:48 into the game, and Canada gave them little space to skate or make plays.

But the ice opened up a bit when Canada committed three first-period penalties, giving the U.S. the opening it needed. On the third, Knight got position in front of the net and redirected Morin’s shot from the left circle.

The Americans seemed to lose focus in the second period, growing sloppy, tentative and slow to react. Canada pounced, using its quickness and precision to seize the lead.

Two minutes into the period, Blayre Turnbull skated around U.S. defenseman Lee Stecklein and flipped the puck toward the net. Irwin stuck out her stick and deflected it out of the air and past Rooney. At 6:55, Poulin struck again.

Morin was trying to corral the puck at the left boards in the neutral zone, and Meghan Agosta swept in and scooped it up. Agosta skated to the left circle, and as Poulin darted to the net, Agosta delivered the puck to her—and Poulin buried it for a 2-1 lead.

The Americans could not get past Szabados until Gophers forward Kelly Pannek spotted Lamoureux-Morando up the ice, all alone. Lamoureux-Morando reeled in Pannek’s long pass, skated through the slot and shot past the goalie’s glove.