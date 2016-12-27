Zinc panels on U.S. Bank Stadium’s problematic western prow appeared to have come undone again or completely fallen off the building early Monday morning.

An absent horizontal strip of black panel stretches from the glass facade to underneath the U.S. Bank Stadium logo that appears on the 270-foot high prow.

According to photos taken every half-hour by Star Tribune cameras, the panels came off or disconnected between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Monday. The failure of the panels occurred during a two-day stretch of extremely wet and windy weather.

Neither the building’s contractor, M.A. Mortenson nor the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority provided immediate comment about the latest situation.

Both moisture and wind have previously caused trouble for the $1.1 billion building that opened in August. The zinc panels on the exterior have been the focus of a couple of concerns on the building.

Initially, the panels were only bolted down on the bottom edge. After heavy storms last summer, some panels came loose and flapped in the wind. Mortenson workers then reinforced the panels along the top edge so they wouldn’t come loose.

The movement of the panels was attributed at the time to particularly strong winds on certain angles of the building.

Meanwhile, Mortenson was also removing and reinstalling panels to correct and inspect the underlying moisture barrier on the building. More than a year ago, the company determined an interior wall was wet when it shouldn’t have been.

Mortenson executive John Wood said the company first noticed the problem in the fall of 2015. The move to replace the moisture barrier began in early 2016 and was expected to cost the company up to $4 million.

The building, $489 million of which was covered by the taxpayers, is under warranty by Mortenson for two years.

It’s not uncommon for buildings to exhibit unexpected stress in the first full cycles of seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings, the building’s primary tenant, will play the final game of their season in the stadium at noon Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

