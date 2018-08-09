NOT-SO-elite eight

On Wednesday, the Twins suffered a team-record eighth walkoff homer loss this season.

Date Winning homer Twins pitcher Score

3-29 Adam Jones, Balt. Fernando Rodney 3-2 (11)

4-22 Carlos Gomez, T.B. Addison Reed 8-6

4-26 Gary Sanchez, N.Y.Y. Fernando Rodney 4-3

5-3 Trayce Thompson, ChW Addison Reed 6-5

5-26 Mike Zunino, Sea. Matt Magill 4-3 (12)

5-29 Alcides Escobar, K.C. Taylor Rogers 2-1 (14)

7-27 Mookie Betts, Bos. Matt Belisle 4-3 (10)

8-8 Francisco Lindor, Clev. Trevor Hildenberger 5-2