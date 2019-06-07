DETROIT -- Michael Pineda will start for the Twins tonight against the Tigers (6:10, FSN) after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list because of knee soreness.

Devin Smeltzer, who made two starts during Pineda's absence, was sent back to Class AAA Rochester.

Pineda is 4-3 with a 5.34 ERA, 11 walks and 50 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Smeltzer pitched six scoreless innings in his debut against Milwaukee on May 28, but was touched for four home runs in a loss in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The Twins salvaged the finale of a three-game series against the Indians on Thursday night thanks to three home runs by Max Kepler.

Here is the Twins lineup:

The Twins have reached an agreement with their ninth round pick, Brent Headrick of Illiois State, according to La Velle. He's a 6-foot-7 lefthanded pitcher. He had 115 strikeouts in 96 innings for the Redbirds, and was 9-3 in 16 starts.

Twins pregame note of the day is Twins players with three home runs in a game:

Player, date, opponent, at-bats where home runs were hit

Bob Allison.............................May 17, 1963.............................at Cleveland............................5 (3-4-5)

Harmon Killebrew...................September 21, 1963 (G1)..........at Boston.................................5 (1-3-5)

Tony Oliva...............................July 3, 1973...............................at Kansas City.........................5 (1-3-5)

Justin Morneau.......................July 6, 2007...............................at Chicago-AL.........................5 (1-2-4)

Max Kepler............................August 1, 2016..........................at Cleveland...........................6 (1-2-4)

Brian Dozier...........................September 5, 2016....................vs. Kansas City........................5 (1-2-5)

Eddie Rosario.........................June 13, 2017............................vs. Seattle...............................5 (1-2-5)

Byron Buxton..........................August 27, 2017........................at Toronto................................5 (3-4-5)

Eddie Rosario.........................June 3, 2018..............................vs. Cleveland.........................5 (1-4-5*)

Max Kepler............................June 6, 2019..............................at Cleveland...........................4 (1-2-3)

* - Walk-off