Three-game series at Comerica Park

Friday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: TBA vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (5-4, 3.01 ERA)

Saturday, 3:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (6-2, 3.75) vs. TBA

Sunday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (8-2, 1.96) vs. LHP Ryan Carpenter (1-2, 6.23)

Twins update

The Twins (41-20) are likely to activate RHP Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.34 ERA) from the injured list to start Friday, which figures to mean LHP Devin Smeltzer would return to Class AAA Rochester. … The Twins lead MLB in batting average and home runs. They have 117 homers and are on pace for 311, which would destroy the MLB record of 267 set by the 2018 Yankees. They are 12-5 vs. AL Central teams and still have 10 of their next 16 against division opponents. … SS Jorge Polanco has reached base in 21 consecutive games. … The Twins have 10 players with seven-plus homers, most in baseball. … LF Eddie Rosario is second in the AL in home runs (18) and RBI (50). … The Twins entered Thursday tied with Tampa Bay for second in baseball with 423 batted balls measured with an exit velocity of 100 mph or more; 99 of those were home runs.

Tigers update

Detroit lost two of three to the visiting Rays, including a 6-1 loss Thursday. … The Tigers have only 52 home runs, second lowest in baseball, and no player has more than six. The team batting average (.228) is fourth worst. … Starting pitchers Jordan Zimmermann (elbow) and Tyson Ross (elbow) are both sidelined, as is 3B Jeimer Candelario (shoulder). … Boyd has held the Twins to a .208 average for his career, but they beat him three times in 2018 and have 14 homers in his 15 career starts against him. … The lineup is ever-changing; only three Tigers — DH Miguel Cabrera, OF Niko Goodrum and OF Nicholas Castellanos — have enough plate appearances to qualify in batting average. Cabrera has to play through a chronic knee condition, and the Tigers say he will only play first base in emergency situations.

Chris Miller