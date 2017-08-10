The Twins on Thursday fired longtime executive Wayne Krivsky, according to a source with knowledge of the move.

Krivsky spent this season as a pro scout for the Twins but has served as special assistant to General Manager Terry Ryan in recent years. Krivsky, throughout his time with the Twins, was one of Ryan's closest confidants.

Krivsky was with the Twins from 1999-2005 before being named General Manager of the Cincinnati Reds. He got off to a promising start, as he dealt the underwhelming Wily Mo Pena for Bronson Arroyo, who became a mainstay of Cincinnati's rotation. Krivsky ran the Reds from 2006-2008 before being replaced by Walt Jocketty.

Krivsky worked for the Mets and the Orioles before returning to the Twins in 2011 to be one of Ryan's special assistants.

So far, the Twins have dismissed employees in research, amateur scouting and pro scouting departments. August through December is the prime period for front office movement, and the Twins are clearing the decks so they can bring in the people they want.