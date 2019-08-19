Nelson Cruz has been activated by the Twins after 10 days on the injured list because of a torn wrist ligament. The 39-year-old designated hitter, who has 32 home runs in only 87 games, will be in the lineup and hitting third tonight when the Twins play host to the White Sox at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Cruz ruptured a ligament in his left wrist Aug. 8 and immediately went on the injured list, but he discovered that the tear actually relieved the pain he had been feeling for months, and specialists agreed he can resume playing without having it surgically repaired.

Reliever Zack Littell was sent to Class AAA Rochester. The righthander has pitched in 19 games for the Twins and is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

The Twins are coming off a 5-1 road trip and play the next six at home, with three against the White Sox and three against Detroit.

Today's Twins podcast with Phil Miller is here.

Oh, and the spring training schedule is out.

Twins lineup:

Luis Arraez, 2B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Jake Cave, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jason Castro, C

Kyle Gibson, P