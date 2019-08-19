The Twins have announced their spring training schedule for next season.
Pitchers and catchers will report to the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The first full-squad workout is Monday, Feb. 17.
The home opener at Hammond Stadium is Friday, Feb. 21 against the Gophers.
The regular season schedule was released last week.
Twins spring training schedule:
Feb. 21, vs. Gophers
Feb. 22, at Pirates (Bradenton)
Feb. 23, vs. Toronto
Feb. 24, vs. Boston
Feb. 25, at Atlanta (North Port)
Feb. 26, vs. Philadelphia
Feb. 27, at Toronto (Dunedin)
Feb. 28, vs. Boston
Feb. 29, vs. Pittsburgh
March 1, at Tampa Bay (Port Charlotte)
March 2, at St. Louis (Jupiter)
March 3, vs. Detroit
March 4, off
March 5, at Baltimore (Sarasota)
March 6, vs. Tampa Bay
March 7, at Detroit (Lakeland)
March 8, at Boston (JetBlue in Fort Myers)
March 9, vs. St. Louis
March 10, at Philadelphia (Clearwater)
March 11, vs. Atlanta
March 12, vs. Baltimore
March 13, at Pittsburgh (Bradenton)
March 14, vs. New York Mets
March 15, vs. Atlanta
March 16, off
March 17, at Atlanta (North Port)
March 18, vs. Baltimore
March 19, at New York Mets (St. Lucie)
March 20, vs. Boston
March 21, vs. New York Yankees and at Baltimore (Sarasota)
March 22, at Boston (JetBlue)
March 23, vs. Rochester Red Wings