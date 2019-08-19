The Twins have announced their spring training schedule for next season.

Pitchers and catchers will report to the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The first full-squad workout is Monday, Feb. 17.

The home opener at Hammond Stadium is Friday, Feb. 21 against the Gophers.

The regular season schedule was released last week.

Twins spring training schedule:

Feb. 21, vs. Gophers

Feb. 22, at Pirates (Bradenton)

Feb. 23, vs. Toronto

Feb. 24, vs. Boston

Feb. 25, at Atlanta (North Port)

Feb. 26, vs. Philadelphia

Feb. 27, at Toronto (Dunedin)

Feb. 28, vs. Boston

Feb. 29, vs. Pittsburgh

March 1, at Tampa Bay (Port Charlotte)

March 2, at St. Louis (Jupiter)

March 3, vs. Detroit

March 4, off

March 5, at Baltimore (Sarasota)

March 6, vs. Tampa Bay

March 7, at Detroit (Lakeland)

March 8, at Boston (JetBlue in Fort Myers)

March 9, vs. St. Louis

March 10, at Philadelphia (Clearwater)

March 11, vs. Atlanta

March 12, vs. Baltimore

March 13, at Pittsburgh (Bradenton)

March 14, vs. New York Mets

March 15, vs. Atlanta

March 16, off

March 17, at Atlanta (North Port)

March 18, vs. Baltimore

March 19, at New York Mets (St. Lucie)

March 20, vs. Boston

March 21, vs. New York Yankees and at Baltimore (Sarasota)

March 22, at Boston (JetBlue)

March 23, vs. Rochester Red Wings