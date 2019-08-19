Three-game series at Target Field

Monday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (11-5, 4.28) vs. RHP Ivan Nova (8-9, 4.51)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Michael Pineda (8-5, 4.20) vs. RHP Reynaldo Lopez (7-10, 5.29)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

Max Kepler follows through on an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) ORG XMIT: MER51170efbe4fa8b1c054afc3ca7a6d

RHP Jake Odorizzi (13-5, 3.50) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (13-6, 3.41)

Twins update

They are 36-26 at Target Field but have lost five of their past six home games. … The Twins have hit 110 home runs at Target Field, just three short of their stadium record of 110, set in 2017. … They are 7-3 against the White Sox this year and swept three games in Minneapolis in May. The White Sox return for three more games Sept. 16-18. … The Twins’ three starting pitchers are 5-0 against Chicago this year. … This begins a stretch of 13 consecutive games against the White Sox and Tigers, two of the bottom three teams in the AL Central; the Twins are 13-6 against the Sox (7-3) and Tigers (6-3). … Max Kepler (33) and Nelson Cruz (32) rank third and fourth in the AL in home runs.

White Sox update

They are 25-37 on the road after Sunday’s loss in Anaheim, where Chicago lost three of four to the Angels. … They are 39-50 at Target Field. … The White Sox appear headed to a third-place finish in the AL Central, stopping a streak of five consecutive fourth-place finishes. And while they have allowed 672 runs this season, eighth most in the AL, they have scored only 516, fewer than every AL team but Detroit. They have drawn only 285 walks, fewest in baseball. … Closer Alex Colome has 23 saves in 24 opportunities and has not allowed a home run since June 11. … 3B Yoan Moncada is on the injured list because of a strained right hamstring, but could return for this series.

PHIL MILLER