A Twin Cities woman attending college in the Netherlands has been stabbed to death, and a fellow student was arrested, a major newspaper in Rotterdam is reporting.

Sarah Papenheim, 21, of Andover, was killed Wednesday, according to AD/Rotterdam Dagblad, the city's leading daily newspaper.

Arguing and screams in her third-floor room were heard by witnesses before the stabbing, police told the newspaper. A 23-year-old man from Rotterdam who lives in the same housing complex was arrested after trying to flee, police said.

Police caught up with the man after he got off a train in Eindhoven, about 65 miles southeast of Rotterdam, police told the newspaper.

Police have yet to reveal a possible motive and are still trying to determine why the suspect chose Eindhoven as his destination. The man's identity has yet to be disclosed, but Papenheim's family said he was not her boyfriend.

Papenheim came to Rotterdam in 2016 and lived in a building about a mile from campus that caters to young people, offering student rooms, studios and other apartments, her mother told the Star Tribune.

Sarah Papenheim

She was studying psychology with an emphasis in suicide, which took her 21-year-old brother's life three years ago, said her mother, Donee Odegard.

"My only two kids, and I've lost them both," said Odegard, who lost her son four days after she remarried.

Papenheim was a blues drumming prodigy of sorts, her mother said, and had a gig booked with local musician Brian Naughton on Dec. 22 at the Schooner Tavern in Minneapolis.

"Brian was here last night talking to me," Odegard said.

Odegard said her daughter was a regular during weekly jam sessions at Shaw's bar in northeast Minneapolis.

"If it was Monday night, she was at Shaw's," she said.

Shaw's server and bartender Shari Seymour said "we all knew Sarah. I'm looking right now at the table where she and her mom always sat."

Lanaya Baker, a bass player and former board member of the Minnesota Blues Society, said she has shared the stage with Papenheim and knew her as someone "who could hold her own" with many of the best musicians in the state.

Baker said Papenheim celebrated her birthday in March 2017 playing drums in Bonn, Germany, with the Twin Cities' Bernard Allison Group.

"She was so courageous" to jump in with such a talent as Allison, Baker said. "She hadn't been drumming that often while being in college."

Stephen Kresko described his niece in a Facebook posting as "such a young, beautiful, intelligent, musically talented woman. We'll miss you, but beat those drums in heaven, girl."

Musicians are brainstorming a concert to benefit Odegard and the rest of Papenheim's family in an effort to offset some of the expenses that come with returning a loved one's body from overseas.

Odegard said it will cost her family $10,000 to $15,000 to bring her daughter home.

"We can't afford it," said Odegard, who added that she has a broken shoulder and is laid up from her job as a school bus driver. Her husband and Papenheim's stepfather is a semitrailer truck driver.

Papenheim and her family lived in the Twin Cities until second grade, when they moved to Redding, Calif., where she played drums in the Foothill High School jazz band. After she graduated, they returned to Minnesota "for the music" scene when she was 18, Odegard said.

"She always wanted to travel abroad," Odegard said of her adventurous daughter. "She could light up any room that she was in."